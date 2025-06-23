Video: Go Inside NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 at The Royal Alexandra Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 will return July and August 2025 at The Royal Alexandra Theatre. Go inside the production and hear the music in a new look behind the scenes of the show.

From the celebrated and award-winning composer Dave Malloy comes Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, an electropop musical based on a scandalous slice of Leo Tolstoy's War and Peace. Young and impulsive, Natasha arrives in Moscow to await the return of her fiancé, Prince Andrey, from the front lines of Napoleon's attempt to invade Russia. When she falls under the spell of Moscow society's notorious playboy, the dashing rogue Anatole, it is up to Pierre, a family friend in the middle of an existential crisis, to pick up the pieces of Natasha's shattered reputation and offer her hope and redemption.

The Great Comet premiered at Ars Nova in New York City, played a successful off-Broadway transfer and then an acclaimed run on Broadway. The winner of two Tony Awards, three Lucille Lortel Awards, the Off Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Musical, a Special Obie Citation, and the Richard Rodgers Award for Musical Theatre, this audacious work is recognized for expanding the possibilities of musical theatre with its daring score and bold storytelling.

Comments