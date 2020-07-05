VIDEO: Watch the Trailer For the Stratford Festival's ROMEO AND JULIET

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Stratford Festival has launched a film festival during this period of social isolation, offering free streaming of 12 Shakespeare productions captured as part of its Stratford Festival On Film series. This is the first time the full-length versions of these productions have been available for free.

Each film will debut with a 7 p.m. viewing party and remain available for free for a three-week period.

The series continues with Romeo and Juliet.

Check out the trailer below!

Falling headlong in love, two teenagers defy the long-simmering hatred between their families. But daring to love one's enemy comes with a terrible cost, as the needless sacrifice of young lives brings this heartbreaking story to its tragic conclusion. In this beautifully intimate production, "the cobwebs have been dusted off of the text, making you feel as if you're hearing it for the first time."

