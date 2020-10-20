VIDEO: Watch the Trailer For the Stratford Festival's Online Platform, STRATFEST@HOME

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

STRATFEST@HOME is described as a rich mine of theatrical content housed in the Stratford Festival's new streaming service.

The Stratford Festival has released an all new trailer for its online platform, STRATFEST@HOME!

STRATFEST@HOME is described as a rich mine of theatrical content housed in the Stratford Festival's new streaming service.

For just $10 a month, STRATFEST@HOME features 12 Shakespeare films, a growing list of legacy films, interviews and discussions, as well as exclusive new original content from Stratford Festival artists. New titles are continually added to the STRATFEST@HOME library, so there'll always be new content for you to enjoy.

Subscribe now at https://www.stratfordfestival.ca/AtHome.

Check out the trailer below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You