VIDEO: Watch the Trailer For the Stratford Festival's Online Platform, STRATFEST@HOME
STRATFEST@HOME is described as a rich mine of theatrical content housed in the Stratford Festival's new streaming service.
The Stratford Festival has released an all new trailer for its online platform, STRATFEST@HOME!
For just $10 a month, STRATFEST@HOME features 12 Shakespeare films, a growing list of legacy films, interviews and discussions, as well as exclusive new original content from Stratford Festival artists. New titles are continually added to the STRATFEST@HOME library, so there'll always be new content for you to enjoy.
Subscribe now at https://www.stratfordfestival.ca/AtHome.
Check out the trailer below!
