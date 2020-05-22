Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Stratford Festival Hosts Live Viewing Party of TIMON OF ATHENS

Stratford Festival recently hosted a live viewing party of Timon of Athens.

If you missed the stream or just want to watch it again, BroadwayWorld has you covered.

Check it out below!

Timon's generosity makes him the most popular man in Athens - till his money runs out and he finds he has no friends at all. This production from Canada's Stratford Festival is directed by Stephen Ouimette and features Joseph Ziegler in the title role.

