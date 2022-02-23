Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Jake Epstein Gets Sorted In His Hogwarts House

pixeltracker

His one man play runs April 19 to May 29 at the Royal Alex.

Feb. 23, 2022  

Watch Toronto-based actor and writer Jake Epstein (TV's Degrassi: The New Generation, and Broadway's Spider-man: Turn Off the Dark and Beautiful) faces his fears and finally dons the Hogwarts Sorting Hat.

Jake Epstein's exuberant and bittersweet musical love letter to show business, Boy Falls From the Sky was originally performed at the 2019 Toronto Fringe Festival, where it was a sold-out hit and received great acclaim. Chris Hoile of NOW Magazine rated the show 5 out of 5 and called it "cabaret of the highest caliber." Mooney on Theatre described it as "pitch-perfect.

To purchase tickets, visit mirvish.com or call 1-800-461-3333.

VIDEO: Jake Epstein Gets Sorted In His Hogwarts House
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More Toronto Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Hadestown Red Flower Enamel Pin
Hadestown Red Flower Enamel Pin
Spongebob Gary Plush
Spongebob Gary Plush
Hadestown Show Art Tee
Hadestown Show Art Tee

More Hot Stories For You