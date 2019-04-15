VIDEO: Go Inside Rehearsal for BILLY ELLIOT at the Stratford Festival

Get a first look at Billy Elliot rehearsals at the Stratford Festival below!

Dreams don't come easy in the hardscrabble mining town, riven by a bitter national strike, where eleven-year-old Billy lives with his bereaved family. But Billy's discovery of his talent for dance awakens in him a passion that will transform his life and win the hearts of his whole community.

With its inspirational story, moving dance numbers and music by pop legend Elton John, this gritty new take on the smash-hit show - reimagined for Stratford - really packs a punch.

For tickets and more visit https://www.stratfordfestival.ca/WhatsOn/PlaysAndEvents/Production/Billy-Elliot





