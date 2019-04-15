VIDEO: Go Inside Rehearsal for BILLY ELLIOT at the Stratford Festival

Apr. 15, 2019  

Get a first look at Billy Elliot rehearsals at the Stratford Festival below!

Dreams don't come easy in the hardscrabble mining town, riven by a bitter national strike, where eleven-year-old Billy lives with his bereaved family. But Billy's discovery of his talent for dance awakens in him a passion that will transform his life and win the hearts of his whole community.

With its inspirational story, moving dance numbers and music by pop legend Elton John, this gritty new take on the smash-hit show - reimagined for Stratford - really packs a punch.

For tickets and more visit https://www.stratfordfestival.ca/WhatsOn/PlaysAndEvents/Production/Billy-Elliot

VIDEO: Go Inside Rehearsal for BILLY ELLIOT at the Stratford Festival
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More Toronto Stories   Shows



More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Disney Theatrical's Tom Schumacher Reveals a Revival of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST is Coming to Broadway
  • VIDEO: Christine Baranski Reveals She's Preparing for Musical Film
  • VIDEO: Sigourney Weaver Makes Surprise Appearance at High School Production of ALIEN
  • VIDEO: The Cast of BEETLEJUICE Takes Their Opening Night Bows
  • BWW Exclusive: Watch Samantha Barks Make Her Star Turn in PRETTY WOMAN on Broadway!
  • VIDEO: Tony Goldwyn Talks Kissing NETWORK Co-Star Tatiana Maslany in Times Square

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup