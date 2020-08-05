Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: CHECK IN FROM AWAY Visits Toronto's Best Spots
Steffi and Lisa break out of their houses and visit their favourite spots around Toronto.
Episode 13 of Check In From Away has been released!
In this episode, Steffi and Lisa break out of their houses and visit their favourite spots around Toronto, 2 metres apart of course. They make their way from the Distillery District to Ossington with a few stops along the way.
Watch below!
