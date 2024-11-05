UNBELIEVABLY BELIEVABLE World Premiere to be Presented at Twisted Dog Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Twisted Dog Theatre will present the world premiere of Unbelievably Believable, a charming holiday show and original Canadian production suitable for guests of all ages. Produced by Twisted Dog Theatre, a Dora Mavor Moore Award-nominated company, and written and directed by company founder Catherine Maleikova, Unbelievably Believable will have a limited run from December 5 to 15 at the Red Sandcastle Theatre, performed by Katie Crompton, Gregory Katsenelson, and Sophie St. Jean.

What could happen on a December evening just before the holidays? Something magical, of course - especially when you have a dreamy little mouse as a co-worker, wearing a broken coffee mug as her armour. She won't stop bringing her dreams to life: dragons, talking oceans, magical winter horses - will the magic ever end? We hope not! Come and witness just how far your dreams can take you.

Twisted Dog Theatre has created a holiday family show for all ages, filled with humorous characters, special effects, multimedia projections, songs, puppetry, drama, and unexpected story twists. This unique tale unfolds at a bustling crossroads in Toronto, a tribute to the city we call home, our roots, true self, dreams, and friendships. It's a show to be remembered long after the holidays.

"In each of my works, and in this show, I celebrate my city - Toronto. I want audiences to feel my deep love and gratitude for the chance to live among these wonderful people and to create for the children and families of Toronto," said Playwright and Director Catherine Maleikova. "This show is a love letter to Toronto, to the magic of the city at Christmastime, and to the everyday wonders that I've pondered since childhood. It's an answer to the question: what remains of a fairy tale after it's been told?"

Unbelievably Believable celebrates dreams, friendships, and the spirit of Toronto. The story takes place at the intersection of Jarvis and Richmond streets and is filled with local connections, from the Riverdale neighbourhood, to the legendary Mystic Muffin cafe and its owner Elias Makhoul.

"I meet people and find inspiration in them. That's how it was with Elias Makhoul. I would visit his cafe during lunch, study his face, read his story on the walls, look at photos of his family, and see the customer reviews decorating the cafe," explained Maleikova. "I was filled with admiration for how much he loves this city, how he came here as a refugee from Lebanon, built a life, raised a family, and speaks about our city with such affection. I asked if he would become the prototype for one of my characters, and Elias agreed. It's a great honour for me."

Tickets for Unbelievably Believable start at $24.99, with pricing options throughout the run for groups, seniors, arts workers, and other special rates. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit twisteddog.ca/unbelievably_believable.

