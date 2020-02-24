Two Nights Of Irish Music Announced At Festival Place

Two of Irish music's best known exports come to Festival Place in Sherwood Park this March. Dervish (March 13) are renowned for live performances of dazzling tunes and stunning interpretations of traditional songs. The Celtic Tenors (March 20) offer the skill, range and ability of world class tenors, combined with the personality and fun of genuine performers.

Dervish

Friday, March 13 at 7:30 pm

Dervish are long-established as one of the biggest names in Irish music. They're renowned for live performances which match dazzling sets of tunes with stunning interpretations of traditional songs. All six members of Dervish are steeped in the musical traditions of counties Sligo and Leitrim in north-west Ireland. Dervish are Shane Mitchell (accordion), Liam Kelly (flute/whistle), Brian McDonagh (mandola/mandolin), Michael Holmes (bouzouki), Cathy Jordan (vocals/bodhran) and Tom Morrow (fiddle).



The Celtic Tenors

Friday, March 20 at 7:30 pm



Matthew Gilsenan, James Nelson and Daryl Simpson have performed together as the Celtic Tenors for over fifteen years and are the most successful classical crossover act to emerge from Ireland. The Celtic Tenors perform songs such as Danny Boy, You Raise Me Up, Nessum Dorma and other fan favourites. With a polished international reputation and over a million CDs sold worldwide, The Celtic Tenors offer the skill, range and ability of world class tenors, combined with the personality and fun of genuine performers.





Festival Place continues to be Alberta's #1 Presenter of Professional Artists. The 2019/2020 season carries an ambitious standard of entertainment, with over 80 performances scheduled between September 2019 and April 2020. New shows are added throughout the year, and take place at 100 Festival Way, Sherwood Park, Alberta.



For more information, visit festivalplace.ab.ca.





