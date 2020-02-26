Toronto Musical Concerts Presents THE HOUSE OF MARTIN GUERRE

The House of Martin Guerre, the epic Canadian musical by Leslie Arden (music, lyrics & co-book) and Anna Theresa Cascio (co-book) will be staged in concert in Toronto for the first time since 1997.



Leslie Arden - widely regarded as one of Canada's foremost musical theatre composers, was chosen by British theatrical producer, Sir Cameron Mackintosh (along with 12 other international participants) to study with the legendary musical theatre composer and lyricist, Stephen Sondheim at Oxford University (1990). Arden cites Sondheim as both her mentor and one of her biggest musical influences.



Inspired by the emotional true story of 16th century French peasant, Martin Guerre, Arden first developed this production in 1991. It was first produced by Theatre Plus (1993) in Toronto and was the recipient of three Dora Mavor Moore Awards (including Best New Musical). The production was further developed by the Canadian theatrical producer, Livent (Garth Dabrinsky) and went on to be produced by Chicago's Goodman Theatre (1996) receiving six Joseph Jefferson Awards (including Best New Musical).



New York Variety described the show as "so fresh, so resoundingly complete and rewarding". It was once again produced in Toronto by the Canadian Stage Company (1997) and was nominated for a Chalmers Award. Arden's musical drama possesses emotionally expressive tones, elegantly shaped lyrics, and detailed storytelling that capture the complex and mysterious beauty of a world on the brink of enlightenment.



Toronto Musical Concerts (TMC) presents The House of Martin Guerre (In Concert) at the Al Green Theatre (Miles Nadal Jewish Community Centre - 750 Spadina Ave) on Friday, April 3 and Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 7:30pm.



Tickets: $30 (General Admission), $25 (Student | Senior | Arts Worker)



Advance purchase: https://thehouseofmartinguerre.brownpapertickets.com

Further information: 647-298-9338



16th century France - a new consciousness emerges while Protestantism takes a firm hold in the heart of Europe. Bertrande, a young Catholic peasant girl, suffers eight years of abusive arranged marriage to Martin Guerre, only to be abandoned with their infant son. Years later, a stranger arrives, claiming to be Martin - but completely transformed.



Though Bertrande accepts her new loving husband, their happiness is threatened by the jealousy and greed of others. She is ultimately forced to denounce him as an imposter, and he is jailed and sent to trial. The House of Martin Guerre centres on the poignant love story of Bertrande, an individual striving to find truth and dignity despite the collective forces working against her.





The House of Martin Guerre (In Concert) features professional musical theatre talents:



Noah Beemer (Young People's Theatre: Pinocchio) as Martin Guerre



Carson Betz (Toronto Fringe: Boys Don't Cry) as Phillippe



Emma Burke-Kleinmann (Mirvish: The Sound of Music) as Suzanne

Benjamin Camenzuili (Mirvish: Once) as Arnaud du Tilh



Lana Carillo (Young People's Theatre: James and the Giant Peach) as Jeanette



Zach Colangelo (Charlottetown Festival 2019 Young Company) as Father Boeri | François Ferrière

Isidora Kecman (Globe Theatre: Chicago; Theatre Calgary: The Louder We Get) as Bertrande



Ryan Kelly (Off-Broadway: Living With Henry; Mirvish: Mamma Mia; Regional: Studio 180, Buddies in Bad Times, Toronto Musical Concerts) as Pierre Guerre



Lizzie Kurtz (Off-Broadway: Living With Henry; Regional: Drayton Entertainment, Theatre Orangeville, Thousand Islands Playhouse, Toronto Musical Concerts) as Jehannot's Wife



Evan LeFeuvre (Musical Stage Company: Caroline, or Change) as Little Sanxi Guerre

Joseph Lévesque (Charlottetown Festival: Forever Plaid; Toronto Musical Concerts: Merrily We Roll Along, Urinetown) as Jehannot



Mateo Lewis (Toronto Fringe: Boys Don't Cry) as Soldier



Will Lincoln-Gouett (YES Theatre: Mamma Mia; Theatre Aquarius: Hairspray) as Guilhaume



Lia Luz (Lighthouse Festival Theatre; Musical Stage Company; Toronto Musical Concerts: Urinetown) as Young Bertrande



Melissa MacKenzie (Charlottetown Guild Theatre: Anne & Gilbert; Theatre Magnus: It's a Wonderful Life; Thousand Islands Playhouse: Once) as Catherine



Tyler McKinnon (Stage West: A Gentlemen's Guide to Love and Murder) as Sanxi Guerre | Jean Coras

Kevin Morris (Toronto Musical Concerts: Merrily We Roll Along) as Antoine



Kati Pearson (Smile Theatre) as Wise Woman



Sarah Strange (National Tour: Menopause! The Musical; Young People's Theatre: Mary Poppins; Theatre Aquarius: A Belly Full) as Bernarde de Rois



Mikayla Strodiotto (Smile Theatre) as Adele



Teresa Tucci (Opera on the Avalon: Phantom of the Opera) as Marie

Christopher Wilson (Stratford Festival; Charlottetown Festival; Toronto Musical Concerts) as Carbon Barrau



Kristi Woods (Toronto Fringe Festival; Toronto Musical Concerts: Merrily We Roll Along, Urinetown) as Marguerite



Direction by Christopher Wilson; Musical Direction by Chris Tsujiuchi; Assistant Direction by Ryan Kelly;



Stage Management by Justine Cargo; and Lighting Design | Projections by Jim Plaxton.





