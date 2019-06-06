Toronto Fringe Presents THE PRINCESS IS THE PAUPER

Jun. 6, 2019  

Toronto Fringe Presents THE PRINCESS IS THE PAUPER

THE PRINCESS IS THE PAUPER is a rollicking fast-paced roller coaster of a comedy. Set in a mythical kingdom, after a popular people's rebellion has ousted the former fairy tale administration. Our recently-ousted Princess and King have to quickly adjust to the new normal, where the not-so-bright mob has taken over, and a less-than-noble ex-prince pulls the strings.

THE PRINCESS IS THE PAUPER is a brand spanking new play! First written in Toronto, than re-written 9000 kilometres away in Uruguay, specifically for this year's Toronto Fringe Festival. The play heavily alludes to the present political state of affairs, and even more to the constant state of chaos south of our border. "Being inundated constantly by American media and its polarization gets me a little angry, and I didn't want to write an angry play. Uruguay was a perfect place to finish it with the proper perspective. I wanted something that would be fun, but still pokes at our political foibles," says the playwright.

WHAT A BIG BIG BIG CAST! 11 actors playing over 40 characters in 60 minutes. Guaranteeing that the audience will never get bored. There's lots of movements with over 30 scenes, tons of character changes, and a WTF interlude to boot. We've got a Princess and a King, a conniving ex-Prince, two fairy Godmothers, a Mirror, a Lamenter, a Witch, a giant cow, and a ton of Bobs.

Purchase online: fringetoronto.com

By Phone: 416-966-1062



Related Articles View More Toronto Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Toronto Fringe Presents THE PRINCESS IS THE PAUPER
  • OUVREZ LA PORTE, FERMEZ LA BOUCHE Comes to Toronto FRinge
  • Toronto Fringe Festival Presents CARPE INTO MY DMS
  • THE BOOK OF MORMON Announces Lottery Ticket Policy
  • Canada's Largest Festival Of Musical Comedy Comes to Toronto's Funniest Bar
  • Lucia And Jeffrey Remedios To Co-Chair 2019 COC Centre Stage Gala

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup