Dwayne Gretzky To Return To Massey Hall In October 2026
Iconic venue Massey Hall to host Dwayne Gretzky concert in spring 2026
Dwayne Gretzky will return to Massey Hall on October 16, 2026, performing on the Allan Slaight stage in Toronto.
The 10-piece band is known for its live performances featuring a wide-ranging repertoire of popular songs from the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s. The concert will feature selections from across those decades, presented in a high-energy format designed to engage audiences through familiar music.
“Playing Massey Hall has been one of the great thrills and highlights of our career as a band to-date. We can't wait to return to the legendary stage and build on that experience,” the band said in a statement.
Dwayne Gretzky has built its following through live performances, focusing on recreating well-known songs with an emphasis on arrangement and stage presence.
Tickets are available this Friday, March 20 via www.masseyhall.com/tickets or 416-872-4255. Membership pre-sales are available.
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