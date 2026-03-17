Dwayne Gretzky To Return To Massey Hall In October 2026

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Dwayne Gretzky will return to Massey Hall on October 16, 2026, performing on the Allan Slaight stage in Toronto.

The 10-piece band is known for its live performances featuring a wide-ranging repertoire of popular songs from the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s. The concert will feature selections from across those decades, presented in a high-energy format designed to engage audiences through familiar music.

“Playing Massey Hall has been one of the great thrills and highlights of our career as a band to-date. We can't wait to return to the legendary stage and build on that experience,” the band said in a statement.

Dwayne Gretzky has built its following through live performances, focusing on recreating well-known songs with an emphasis on arrangement and stage presence.

Tickets are available this Friday, March 20 via www.masseyhall.com/tickets or 416-872-4255. Membership pre-sales are available.