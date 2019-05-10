Tits And Teeth Podcast Returns For A Second Season

After a hugely successful debut season, podcasters and showgirls Kyla Musselman and Jennifer Thiessen are returning with an all-new season of Tits and Teeth Podcast. "The response to Season 1 was overwhelming," says Thiessen. "When we started out, it was really just a fun way to showcase Canada's amazing theatre artists. But, in between the banter, we were having really important conversations." "We had no idea how people would respond to issues that go hand in hand with the theatre industry," says Musselman, "but talking to working artists about things like parenthood, wages, and equality became an accidental focus for the season. Finding out how much it meant to people inspired us to continue."

And so they've done just that. But this season, they've even taken to the streets of New York City, interviewing local artists and checking in on some of the many Canadians working on the Great White Way. Upcoming guests include Mary Antonini (The Prom), Sara Farb (Harry Potter And The Cursed Child), Marc Kimelman (A Bronx Tale), Jodi McFadden (The Band's Visit), Julia McLellan (Kinky Boots), and more to be announced. "We've reached out to some amazing new guests who were willing to share their stories," says Thiessen, "and, of course, a bottle of wine as well!" The pair says that listeners can expect the same charm and banter they are used to, whilst hearing from new artists about their insights and experiences in the theatre industry. "Life in the theatre can be challenging and scary at times, but our hope is that by generating conversations with each other and normalizing issues by repeating them out loud, we can give the theatre community a forum to come together. We want people to feel supported and emboldened as they go through their personal journeys, "says Musselman. "After all," says Thiessen, "tits up, teeth out, isn't just an expression, it's a way of life!"

Tits and Teeth Podcast serves listeners interested in musical theatre and the performing arts. Hosted by Jennifer Thiessen and Kyla Musselman, Tits and Teeth Podcast is available on Apple iTunes, Google Play Podcast, Spotify, and Stitcher. For more information, and to listen, download and subscribe, visit their website at www.titsandteethpodcast.com.





