Tickets to MRS. DOUBTFIRE in Toronto to go on Sale Next Week

The musical comedy MRS. DOUBTFIRE will play Toronto’s Princess of Wales Theatre from January 6 to 18, 2026.

Prior to Toronto, this production will make its Canadian premiere at the National Arts Centre in Ottawa, November 4 to 9, 2025 as part of the Broadway Across Canada season.



ABOUT MRS. DOUBTFIRE

Based on the beloved film, MRS. DOUBTFIRE tells the hysterical and heartfelt story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids. It’s “the lovable, big-hearted musical comedy we need right now,” raves the Chicago Tribune – one that proves we’re better together.

Out-of-work actor Daniel Hillard will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the kindly alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father. A hysterical and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds, MRS. DOUBTFIRE is the musical comedy we need right now – one that proves we’re better together.

Based on the original direction by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, the new musical comedy features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony Award-nominated team behind Something Rotten!, which was a massive hit at the Stratford Festival in 2024.