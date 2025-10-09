 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Tickets on Sale Next Week for SOME LIKE IT HOT Canadian Premiere

Performances will run from February 10 – March 15, 2026.

By: Oct. 09, 2025
Tickets on Sale Next Week for SOME LIKE IT HOT Canadian Premiere Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

SOME LIKE IT HOT will make its Canadian premiere at the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre February 10 – March 15, 2026.  

ABOUT SOME LIKE IT HOT 

Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, SOME LIKE IT HOT is the “glorious, big, high-kicking” (Associated Press) story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they catch a cross-country train for the life-chasing, life-changing trip of a lifetime. 

And what a trip it is! With its irresistible combination of heart and laughs, song and dance, SOME LIKE IT HOT won more theater awards than any show in its season, and was named Best Musical by the Drama Desk, The Drama League, and the Outer Critics Circle. No wonder Deadline calls it “a tap-dancing, razzle-dazzling embrace of everything you love about musical theater.” 

THE CREATIVE TEAM 

SOME LIKE IT HOT features a book by Matthew López (The Inheritance) & Amber Ruffin (“The Amber Ruffin Show”), music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman (Hairspray) and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon). The musical is based on the classic MGM film Some Like It Hot, which has been named the “Funniest American Movie of All Time” by the American Film Institute.  

The creative team also includes Scott Pask (Sets), Gregg Barnes (Costumes), Natasha Katz (Lights), Brian Ronan (Sound), Josh Marquette (Hair), Milagros Medina-Cerdeira (Makeup), Christian Borle & Joe Farrell (Additional Material), Mary-Mitchell Campbell and Darryl Archibald (Music Supervision), Kristy Norter (Music Coordinator), Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter (Orchestrations), Marc Shaiman (Vocal Arrangements), and Glen Kelly (Dance and Incidental Music Arrangements). The production team also includes Steve Bebout (Associate Director), John MacInnis (Associate Choreographer) and Juniper Street Productions (Production Management). 101 Productions, Ltd. serves as the general manager.  

SOME LIKE IT HOT is produced on tour by The Shubert Organization and Neil Meron, and co-produced by Hunter Arnold, Roy Furman, John Gore Organization, James L. Nederlander, The Dalgleish Library Company Group, Cue to Cue Productions, Robert Greenblatt, Sheboygan Conservatory Partners, ATG Productions, Bob Boyett, Janet and Marvin Rosen, The Araca Group, Concord Theatricals and Independent Presenters Network; Jennifer Costello is Executive Producer. 




Don't Miss a Toronto News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Art
26 ratings

Art
The Lion King
84 ratings

The Lion King
Just in Time
94 ratings

Just in Time
Punch
24 ratings

Punch

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos