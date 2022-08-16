Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Performances run October 25 to November 27, 2022.

Aug. 16, 2022  
Tickets On Sale This Week to MEAN GIRLS at Mirvish

David Mirvish will present the new musical comedy MEAN GIRLS produced by proud Torontonian Lorne Michaels along with Stuart Thompson, Sonia Friedman, and Paramount Pictures based on the hit film shot in Toronto.

MEAN GIRLS plays a strictly limited engagement from October 25 to November 27, 2022 at the Princess of Wales Theatre. (The media performance is 8:00 PM, Thursday October 27.) Tickets go on sale Friday August 19 through mirvish.com

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

MEAN GIRLS features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond; and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

MEAN GIRLS opened on Broadway in April 2018 to rave reviews at the August Wilson Theatre, following its world premiere at The National Theatre in Washington, DC, in the fall of 2017.

The creative team includes Scott Pask (Set Design), Gregg Barnes (Costume Design), Kenneth Posner (Lighting Design), Brian Ronan (Sound Design), Finn Ross & Adam Young (Video Design), Josh Marquette (Hair Design), Milagros Medina-Cerdeira (Make-Up Design), Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Music Director), John Clancy (Orchestrations), Glen Kelly (Dance and Incidental Music Arrangements), Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Jeff Richmond, and Natalie Tenenbaum (Vocal Arrangements), Howard Joines (Music Coordinator), and Telsey + Co / Bethany Knox, CSA (Casting).


MEAN GIRLS (Original Broadway Cast Recording), produced by Atlantic Records, is now available.





