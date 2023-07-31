The Stratford Festival's RICHARD III Comes to CBC and CBC Gem in August

The Stratford Festival’s production of Richard III featuring Colm Feore in the title role is coming to CBC and CBC Gem this August. Directed for the stage by Artistic Director Antoni Cimolino and for film by Barry Avrich, the production shines new light on Shakespeare’s tale of lethal ambition.

This two-hour version of the spectacular production that opened the new Tom Patterson Theatre in 2022, will stream free on CBC Gem and broadcast on CBC, Canada’s national broadcaster, on Saturday, August 5, at 9 p.m. local time (9:30 in NL).

This broadcast also gives people nationwide an opportunity to experience the gorgeous new Tom Patterson Theatre, winner of five major architectural awards and dubbed “the best new theatre in years” by The New York Times.

“Shakespeare’s work is very cinematic in its structure and this play, with its ruthless, cunning and charismatic protagonist, translates brilliantly to the big screen,” says Cimolino. “Colm Feore gives a masterful performance as Richard and is supported by powerful performances by our finest actors.”

The cast includes Sean Arbuckle as Earl Rivers, Michael Blake as George, Duke of Clarence, Ben Carlson as Lord William Hastings, David Collins as Lord Stanley (Earl of Derby), Jessica B. Hill as Lady Anne, Diana Leblanc as Duchess of York, Seana McKenna as Queen Margaret, Lucy Peacock as Queen Elizabeth, André Sills as Duke of Buckingham and Emilio Vieira as Sir William Catesby.

“When you combine the brilliant and iconic Shakespeare prose with the unbridled power of Colm Feore, the result is pure cinematic bliss,” says Avrich, who is also the producer of the film. “After producing and directing close to 20 of these filmed productions, this one is a career highlight for me.”

Shakespeare’s Richard – the Duke of Gloucester when the play begins – is the embodiment of lethal ambition, manoeuvring and murdering his way to the throne of England. But once he has reached the top, the only way left to go is down – and in Richard’s growing roster of vengeful enemies, none are more menacing than the ghosts of his past.

“The historical Richard, like Shakespeare’s tyrant,” says Cimolino, “was defeated and killed. But he was replaced by a much more sophisticated police state, under regimes that were more cruel and more effective at political manipulation. The text of Richard III is an example of that manipulation. Yet it is also a subversive indictment of tyranny, revealing the tricks used to deceive and manipulate.”

This November Richard III is coming to Stratfest@Home, the Stratford Festival’s streaming platform. Subscribe to Stratfest@Home for just $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year and gain access to the best in Canadian digital theatrical productions, including the Stratford Festival’s acclaimed Shakespeare films, selected productions from recent seasons, original digital content, and selected events from the Festival’s Meighen Forum, along with documentaries and original content from across the country. Richard III will also be available to rent for $3.99 or purchase for $19.99.

