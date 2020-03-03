The Royal Conservatory of Music has announced their April concerts.

See below for the schedule!

World Music

With raw Afro-fusion energy, Zimbabwean band Mokoomba plays a unique blend of traditional rhythms fused with funk, ska, and soukous. The band will share the evening of April 29 with Port-au-Prince-born 2019 Juno Award-winning world music artist Wesli, who built his first guitar out of an old oil can and nylon shoe lace when he was eight years old. He has been playing catchy, high-energy tunes ever since.

Music Mix

George Hinchliffe's UKULELE ORCHESTRA OF GREAT BRITAIN is a group of all-singing, all-strumming ukulele players who believe that all genres of music are available for reinterpretation, as long as they are played on the ukulele! Their concerts are a funny, virtuosic, twanging, foot-stomping obituary of rock-n-roll featuring the "bonsai guitar" and a menagerie of voices. There are no drums, pianos, backing tracks, or banjos, no pitch shifters or electronic trickery - only an astonishing revelation of the rich palette of orchestration afforded by ukuleles and singing (and a bit of whistling). Their concert on April 5 has been sold out for months!

Top Canadian songwriters come together with host Blair Packham to perform their music and talk about the inspiration, the songwriting process, and the stories behind their songs in the popular SongBird North concerts. This season's final installment on April 18 will feature singer/songwriter Jessie T, whose captivating vocals and unique songwriting perspective have won her many vocal/songwriting competitions, and Shari Ulrich, the two-time Juno Award winner who, in 2014, was awarded the Canadian Folk Music Award for English Songwriter of the Year.

Presented in partnership with the Songwriters Association of Canada (S.A.C.).

Classical Music Concerts

String Concerts

The Philadelphia Inquirer has praised Pamela Frank for her "big, rich sound ... phrasing breathes with great purpose. Even single notes don't leave the strings without meaning." On April 3, she shares the stage with seven-time Grammy Award-winning pianist Emanuel Ax in Mozart's Violin Sonatas Nos. 27 and 32, and Beethoven's Violin Sonata No.10 ("The Cockcrow").

This concert is part of The Royal Conservatory's two-season Beethoven 250 Festival.

Winner of the 62nd ARD International Music Competition, South Korean violinist Bomsori Kim, is a prize winner of a number of prestigious international violin competitions, including the Tchaikovsky International Competition, the Queen Elisabeth Competition, the International Jean Sibelius Violin Competition, the Joseph Joachim International Violin Competition Hannover, the Montreal International Musical Competition, and the Sendai International Music Competition. More than 10 years since his victory at the 15th International Chopin Piano Competition in Warsaw in 2005, Rafał Blechacz's career has been filled with tours, solo recitals, as well as concerts performed with symphony orchestras all over the world. The American Gilmore Artist Award winner will share the evening of April 25 with Kim in works by Fauré, Debussy, Szymanowski, and Beethoven.

This concert is part of The Royal Conservatory's two-season Beethoven 250 Festival.

Power Corporation of Canada Vocal Concerts

Matthias Goerne with Jan Lisiecki

Friday, , 2020 8pm

An alumnus of The Royal Conservatory's Glenn Gould School, pianist Jan Lisiecki's insightful interpretations, refined technique, and natural affinity for art give him a musical voice that belies his age. The remarkable musician made his debut in the main auditorium at New York's Carnegie Hall in January 2016 and The New York Times noted his "uncommonly sensitive performance." Baritone Matthias Goerne has appeared on the world's principal opera stages, including the Metropolitan Opera in New York, the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, Teatro Real in Madrid, Paris National Opera, and the Vienna State Opera. On April 24, the two artists perform an all Ludwig van Beethoven Program, including An die ferne Geliebte.

This concert is part of The Royal Conservatory's two-season Beethoven 250 Festival.

Invesco Piano Concerts

One of the world's leading pianists, Royal Conservatory alumna Angela Hewitt appears in recital and as soloist with major orchestras throughout Europe, the Americas, Australia, and Asia. Her interpretations of the music of J.S. Bach have established her as one of the composer's foremost interpreters of our time. In her sold-out recital on April 26, she performs Bach's The Art of Fugue.

Mazzoleni Masters - Songmasters

Acclaimed soprano Alexandra Smither, who performed Susanna in Against the Grain Theatre's December 2019 Production of Figaro's Wedding, was Grand Prize Winner at the 2017 Eckhardt-Gramatée Competition and named one of CBC's "30 Young Hot Classical Musicians Under 30." On April 19, she will join Juno Award winner, baritone Russell Braun, and pianist Carolyn Maule for a program titled To the Distant Beloved, featuring Beethoven's An die ferne Geliebte and the world premiere of a new song cycle by award-winning Iranian-Canadian composer, Afarin Mansouri, commissioned by Canadian Art Song Project.

Discovery Series

The extraordinary pianists of The Glenn Gould School take centre stage on April 18 for a Piano Showcase consisting of an all French program, which will include the complete 1st Book of Debussy Preludes as well as various works for two pianos and one piano, four hands.

Free Concerts

Talented ensembles of The Glenn Gould School compete for over $11,000 in prizes in The Glenn Gould School Chamber Competition Finals on April 1.

Vietnamese - Canadian pianist Dang Thai Son was propelled to international acclaim in October 1980, when he captured First Prize and Gold Medal at the 10th International Chopin Piano Competition in Warsaw. For his April 5 recital, which is part of the Sunday Interludes concert series, he performs works by Debussy and Chopin.

Rebanks Family Fellowship Concert on April 8 features solo and chamber works performed by Rebanks Fellows currently enrolled in the one-year Rebanks Family Fellowship and International Performance Residency Program at The Glenn Gould School.

The Royal Conservatory's 2019-20 concert season is made possible through the generous support of:

Season Sponsor: BMO Financial Group

Season Media Sponsor: Toronto Star

Major & Series Sponsors and Supporters: Invesco, Power Corporation of Canada, RBC Foundation, TD Bank Group, TELUS, The W. Garfield Weston Foundation, a gift in memory of Robert Calvin, The Cheng Family Fund, J. Hans Kluge, Michael & Sonja Koerner, a gift in honour of R.S. Williams & Sons Company Ltd., Rebanks Family, Dorothy Cohen Shoichet, and an anonymous donor

April at The Royal Conservatory of Music

Glenn Gould School Chamber Competition Finals

(Discovery Series): Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 7pm | KH; free (ticket required)

Pamela Frank with Emanuel Ax (String Concerts): Friday, April 3, 2020 at 8pm | KH; $40-$95

Dang Thai Son (Sunday Interludes): Sunday, April 5, 2020 at 1pm | MCH; free (ticket required)

George Hinchliffe's UKULELE ORCHESTRA OF GREAT BRITAIN

(Music Mix): Sunday, April 5, 2020 at 3pm | KH; $35-$90

Rebanks Family Fellowship Concert

(Rebanks Family Fellowship Concert Series):

Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at 7:30pm | MCH; free (ticket required)

SongBird North (Music Mix): Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 8pm | TT; $40

The Glenn Gould School Piano Showcase

(Discovery Series): Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 7:30pm | MCH; $20

Khalil & Braun (Mazzoleni Masters: Songmasters): Sunday, April 19, 2020 at 2pm | MCH; $30

Matthias Goerne with Jan Lisiecki

(Power Corporation of Canada Vocal Concerts): Friday, April 24, 2020 at 8pm | KH; $50-$105

Bomsori Kim with Rafał Blechacz (String Concerts): Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 8pm | KH; $35-$95

Angela Hewitt (Invesco Piano Concerts): Sunday, April 26, 2020 at 3pm | KH; $50-$110

Mokoomba and Wesli (World Music Concerts): Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 8pm | KH; $40-$75

Venue Legend: KH Koerner Hall; MCH Mazzoleni Concert Hall; TT Temerty Theatre

Tickets and subscriptions are available online at www.rcmusic.com/performance,

by calling 416.408.0208, or in person at the Weston Family Box Office

Become a Royal Subscriber: select any 4-6 concerts and save 10%;

select any 7+ concerts and save 15%; both levels receive special subscriber benefits

A limited number of $15 Rush Tickets are available starting 90 minutes before all performances presented by

The Royal Conservatory.

All concerts take place at The Royal Conservatory of Music

TELUS Centre for Performance and Learning, 273 Bloor Street West, Toronto





