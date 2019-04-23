The Royal Conservatory Names New Honorary Fellows

Juno Award-winning rock icons Lighthouse, internationally celebrated piano duo Anagnoson & Kinton, and foremost arts patron BMO Financial Group have been named Honorary Fellows of The Royal Conservatory of Music. They will receive the designation - the highest one conferred by the organization - on May 15, 2019 at The Royal Occasion.



The Royal Occasion is The Royal Conservatory's signature fundraising gala. The event celebrates individuals and organizations that have made an extraordinary impact on society through their contributions to the arts. This year's Royal Occasion is presented by Tricon Capital Group Ltd. and Renette & David Berman.



"Lighthouse and Anagnoson & Kinton have inspired countless individuals through their performances and recordings. The enlightened support of BMO Financial Group has had a transformational impact on artists and organizations across Canada. Their Honorary Fellowships are richly deserved," says Dr. Peter Simon, Michael and Sonja Koerner President & CEO, The Royal Conservatory of Music.



Over the course of its 50-year history, Lighthouse has received four Juno Awards and earned Canada's first-ever platinum album for Lighthouse Live! The band's unique blend of rock, jazz, and classical music has influenced countless artists and is beloved by generations of fans across the globe. In advance of receiving its Honorary Fellowship, the ensemble will perform a sold-out show in Koerner Hall on May 14, 2019.



Recognized as one of the world's finest piano duos, Anagnoson & Kinton have earned widespread acclaim for their performances around the world and their 10 critically lauded recordings. They are also distinguished scholars; James Anagnoson is Dean of The Royal Conservatory's Glenn Gould School (GGS) and Leslie Kinton is Professor of Piano at Western University and a faculty member at GGS.



BMO Financial Group has long been a major patron of the arts in Canada, and has sought to promote human creativity in dance, theatre, art, and music. BMO has been a dedicated supporter of The Royal Conservatory for 20 years, and its patronage extends to the Stratford Festival, Banff Centre for the Arts and Creativity, Toronto Symphony Orchestra, Canadian Opera Company, Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal, and The National Ballet of Canada, as well as many community-based organizations and projects. BMO is the first corporation to receive an Honorary Fellowship from The Royal Conservatory.



Lighthouse, Anagnoson & Kinton, and BMO Financial Group join a distinguished group that includes David Foster, Leon Fleisher, k.d. lang, Jon Kimura Parker, Oscar Peterson, and The Tragically Hip, as well as Chinese piano virtuoso Lang Lang.



To purchase gala tickets, please contact Sarah Dineen at 416.408.2824 x447 or sarah.dineen@rcmusic.ca.



To purchase concert tickets, visit rcmusic.com/performance or call 416.408.0208.

The Royal Conservatory of Music is one of the largest and most respected music and arts education institutions in the world. Providing the definitive standard of excellence in music education through its curriculum, assessment, performances, and teacher education programs, the Conservatory has had a substantial impact on the lives of millions of people globally. In addition, the organization has helped to train a number of internationally celebrated artists including Glenn Gould, Oscar Peterson, David Foster, Sarah McLachlan, Angela Hewitt, and Diana Krall. Motivated by its powerful mission to develop human potential through leadership in music and arts education, The Royal Conservatory has emerged over the last two decades as a leader in the development of arts-based programs that address a wide range of social issues. For more information, please visit rcmusic.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Toronto Stories