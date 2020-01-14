The National Ballet Of Canada Tours To London's Historic Royal Opera House

Karen Kain, Artistic Director of The National Ballet of Canada, and Executive Director Barry Hughson today announced the company will tour to the historic Royal Opera House in London, UK for the first time in 41 years. The National Ballet will perform one of its most treasured classics, The Sleeping Beauty from July 28 - August 1, 2020 for seven performances.

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to bring our wonderful artists performing Rudolf Nureyev's beautifully refurbished production of The Sleeping Beauty to London's storied Royal Opera House. This spectacular production has such deep significance to the company's history as it launched our international reputation - it is a fitting choice for our appearance at such an important centre of international dance," said Ms. Kain

"It is a great honour to be invited to perform on one of the most prestigious stages in the world. This exciting appearance is a continuation of the National Ballet's commitment to international touring and showcasing the depth of the company's artistry to a global audience. The Sleeping Beauty will be presented by Victor Hochhauser," said Mr. Hughson. "The legendary promoter has a rich legacy of presenting dance in the UK since 1961 when they brought the Kirov (now Mariinsky) Ballet to the Royal Opera House for its first tour to the West, followed by presentations of the Bolshoi Ballet in 1963. Since then they have arranged thousands of performances of visiting ballet companies and orchestras all over the British Isles. The National Ballet of Canada is thrilled to join this illustrious list."

Music Director and Principal Conductor David Briskin will conduct the Birmingham Royal Ballet Sinfonia.

A "grand jewel in The National Ballet of Canada's repertoire" (National Post), The Sleeping Beauty holds a singular place in the company's history. Set on the National Ballet by Rudolf Nureyev in 1972, The Sleeping Beauty helped put the company on the international ballet map. In 2006, Artistic Director Karen Kain staged The Sleeping Beauty for the inaugural season at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts. Both technically exciting and richly entertaining, The Sleeping Beauty has cast a spell over generations of audiences and dancers with its strong narrative appeal, showstopping spectacle and stunning designs by Nicholas Georgiadis and lighting by David Hersey.

The tour to London culminates Ms. Kain's 50th anniversary with the company. The UK Friends of The National Ballet of Canada, chaired by Nancy Miller, will be hosting an opening night gala evening in honour of this very special appearance at the Royal Opera House. Funds raised at the event will go towards the National Ballet's upcoming activities in the UK.

The National Ballet continues to expand its international reach, touring to important global epicentres of ballet. Prior to the tour to London, the company will return to the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. with The Sleeping Beauty and a mixed programme featuring works by William Forsythe, Jiří Kylián and Alexei Ratmansky, January 28 - February 2. Last season, the National Ballet toured to Moscow and St. Petersburg for the first time in the company's history, receiving praise from critics as well as audiences. The National Ballet was also named Best Company of the Year by France's l'Association Professionnelle de la Critique de Théâtre, de Musique et de Danse following performances in Paris in 2018.

This winter, the National Ballet's 2019/20 season in Toronto opens with a brand new work by the internationally acclaimed Crystal Pite. The world premiere by the Olivier Award-winning choreographer of Emergence will be presented on a mixed programme with Chroma by Wayne McGregor and Marguerite and Armand by Frederick Ashton, February 29 - March 7 followed by Romeo and Juliet, March 11 - 22.

