The Musical Stage Company Appoints Michael Rubinoff as New Artistic Director

The Musical Stage Company, Canada’s largest and leading charitable musical theatre organization, has announced the appointment of Michael Rubinoff, Olivier Award–winning and Tony-nominated producer, as its new Artistic Director. A trailblazer in the development of new Canadian musicals, Rubinoff brings a visionary spirit, exceptional producing experience, and a tenacious commitment to shaping the future of musical theatre in Canada.

Rubinoff is best known as the originating producer of the internationally acclaimed Come From Away, the longest-running Canadian musical in Broadway history. In 2019, he was awarded the Meritorious Service Cross by the Governor General of Canada for his extraordinary contributions to Canadian theatre.

In 2011, Rubinoff founded the Canadian Music Theatre Project (CMTP) at Sheridan College, launching Canada’s first incubator dedicated to the development of new musicals. Over the next decade, he collaborated with artists and creative teams to bring to life the first workshops of Come From Away and 28 other original musicals, including The Theory of Relativity, Maggie, and Grow. A proud graduate of Western Law, Rubinoff blends creative vision with strategic insight—an uncommon combination that will support innovation and collective artistic growth as The Musical Stage Company enters its next chapter.

“My connection to Musical Stage goes back to its early days, and I’ve had the privilege of witnessing its remarkable growth alongside my own career,” said Rubinoff. “I’m honoured to join the company at this pivotal moment of reflection on cultural sovereignty, when the urgency to champion Canadian stories and artists has never been greater. I’ve seen the global resonance of our musicals—proof that the world is eager for our diverse voices and perspectives. I look forward to working with the incredible team to expand new musical development, build international partnerships, and reimagine existing works through a distinct Canadian lens.

I’m approaching this role with care and intention, committed to deepening the company’s legacy of innovation, inclusivity, and artistic excellence—from developing new work and supporting artists to reinterpreting the canon and delivering transformative education programs.”

Michael Rubinoff, incoming Artistic Director

“With Michael’s passion for Canadian musical theatre and rich history with The Musical Stage Company, we can’t imagine a more fitting person to join the team in the role of Artistic Director. Michael possesses a deep understanding of this very specific, very special art form and we are beyond thrilled to work with him in our ongoing pursuit to drive the evolution of musical theatre in unique and exceptional ways.”

Paul Beauchamp & Kate Supleve, Co-Executive Directors

“There is no greater champion for Canadian musical theatre than Michael Rubinoff. I’ve watched with such pride as The Musical Stage Company soared to new heights under the leadership of Ray Hogg, Kate Supleve and Paul Beauchamp over the last few years and I know that legacy of excellence and entrepreneurship will be well stewarded under Michael’s artistic directorship. He is a true visionary. The future of The Musical Stage Company couldn’t be brighter.”

Mitchell Marcus, Founder

“We are thrilled to welcome Michael Rubinoff to The Musical Stage Company,” said Megan Deeks, Chair of the Board of Directors. “Michael’s visionary leadership, artistic acumen, and deep-rooted passion for Canadian storytelling make him uniquely suited to lead the company into its next chapter. His voice has shaped Canadian musical theatre globally, and we are excited for what’s ahead.”

Rubinoff joins The Musical Stage Company’s collaborative team at a time of significant change and possibility across the performing arts sector. The company’s flexible producing model, accumulated surplus, and deep relationships with audiences and artists uniquely empower it to lead with boldness, experimentation, and risk-taking. While proud of its award-winning legacy, The Musical Stage Company remains equally committed to evolving in response to the needs of today’s artists and communities.

Rubinoff’s appointment follows a national search facilitated by Martin Bragg & Associates.

