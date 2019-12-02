The Best Cyber Monday Theatre Ticket Deals in Toronto

Let's face it: You probably have enough stuff. While deals on vacuums and toothbrushes can feel satisfying in the moment, wouldn't you rather get tickets to an unforgettable theatrical experience? That's where we come in. This Cyber Monday (i.e. today!) deals on theater tix are so good they feel like a steal. Whether it's a show you've been planning to see forever, or a deal that's just too good to pass up, today's the day to buy those tickets.

Check out some of the highlights of our deals below, and see all of our Cyber Monday deals in Toronto here!

Canadian Opera

When was the last time you went to the opera? Now, when was the last time you went to the opera for $36? (We're thinking probably never.) And Canadian Opera has $36 tickets to six of their upcoming productions: The Barber of Seville, Hansel & Gretel, Aida, and The Flying Dutchman. Get your tickets now and thank us later.

Inspired by "Sunrise" by Cao Yu, this new play examines Vancouver's Asian-Canadian community and questions our hyper-consumerist society. See this stunning world premiere at Factory Theatre for only $24.

The holidays are officially here, and that means, sometimes, you really need to laugh. Whether you need to get away from family or are looking for a night of entertainment with the fam, The Second City has a veritable menu of comedy for you. And we've got deals to four of their current shows: $15 tix for The Second City's Unconventional Holiday Revue; $12 tix for What the Elf?; $16.50 tix for If I Could Throwback Time; and $10 tix for The Second City Totally Likes You.

New Work by Crystal Pite & Chroma & Marguerite and Armand

You've already got your opera tickets. Now it's time to experience brand-new dance with the National Ballet of Canada. Get $25 tickets to a brand new piece from choreographers Crystal Pite and classic dances Chroma and Marguerite and Armand. Three dances for the price of one? Yes please.

Playwright Hannah Moscovitch has turned the classic tale of a student-teacher romance on its head for the #MeToo era. See this new play at Tarragon Theatre for $15.

We all know the story, but it wouldn't be the holidays without the tale of Scrooge. See Soulpeppers beloved production of the classic play for $39.

The LOT

Get ready for some more holiday fare at The LOT (i.e. Lower Ossington Theatre) because we have $30 tix for "Annie," "A Christmas Story," and "A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play." So whether you're looking for some "hard knock life" or some Christmas ghosts, there's a festive story for everyone.

Stratford Festival

The Stratford Festival is one of Canada's (and the world's) theatrical institutions, and we've got deals for Cyber Monday. Get tickets to see shows like "Hamlet," "Spamalot," and "Chicago" from $24.

Soulpepper inventive reimagining of this beloved musical is only $20 this Cyber Monday. Buy tickets for the whole family





