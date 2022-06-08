The 2022/23 Mirvish Theatre Season Will Include HAMILTON, MEAN GIRLS, HADESTOWN, and More

The 2022/23 Mirvish Theatre Season features 14 shows - 6 Main Season shows; 3 Off-Mirvish Season shows, and 5 Bonus shows.

The Main Subscription Season features six new productions, bringing Toronto audiences award-winning, acclaimed and popular new plays and musicals from London and New York.

Season Lineup:

â€¢ The hit London comedy, The Shark is Broken, based on the true story of the making of the blockbuster film, Jaws.

â€¢ Broadway's hit musical comedy, Mean Girls, based on the iconic film of the same name.

â€¢ The new British musical, Fisherman's Friends, based on a true story about friendship, community and music.

â€¢ The Canadian premiere of Pressure, a new drama based on the true story of the planning of the D-Day invasion, written by David Haig and starring Downton Abbey's Kevin Doyle.

â€¢ The Tony, Grammy, Olivier and Pulitzer Prize-winning Hamilton.

â€¢ The Tony and Grammy-winning Best Musical Hadestown.

The Off-Mirvish Season offers three engaging, daring and fascinating shows in partnership with three of Toronto's most dynamic theatre companies:

â€¢ Studio 180 Theatre's 20th Anniversary production of the Tony Award-winning play with music Indecent, featuring an all-star Canadian cast.

â€¢ The Canadian premiere of Things I Know to be True, by celebrated Australian writer Andrew Bovell and starring Canadian favourites Tom McCamus and Seana McKenna, co-produced with The Company Theatre;

â€¢ Crow's Theatre's acclaimed production of As You Like It, or The Land Acknowledgement written by and starring Cliff Cardinal.

Bonus shows (not on either subscription season) are:

â€¢ Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which is now in previews at the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre and will open on June 19 for an extended run that will take it into the 2022/23 season and beyond.

â€¢ Mike Delamont's award-winning and hilarious satire, God is a Scottish Drag Queen at the CAA Theatre.

â€¢ Chase Padgett's virtuosic 6 Guitars at the CAA Theatre

â€¢ The return of the 50th anniversary production of Jesus Christ Superstar at the Royal Alexandra Theatre.

â€¢ The Toronto premiere of Jagged Little Pill, the new Broadway musical based on Alanis Morissette's world-changing music, directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus, with a Tony-winning book by Diablo Cody, at the Royal Alexandra Theatre.

