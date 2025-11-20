Tafelmusik to Present Holiday Tradition: Handel's Messiah and the Sing-Along Messiah

The celebration continues with the city's most joyful holiday tradition, Sing-Along Messiah at Massey Hall, where 2,000 voices will join together.
This December, Tafelmusik once again is inviting audiences to celebrate the season with two of Toronto's most cherished musical traditions: Handel's Messiah at Koerner Hall (December 18-20) and the exuberant Sing-Along Messiah at Massey Hall (December 21).
Directed by Ivars Taurins, Tafelmusik's acclaimed interpretations of Handel's masterpiece have become an essential part of Toronto's cultural calendar, uniting audiences in a spirit of joy, reflection, and community.
Handel's Messiah has captivated audiences for centuries with its drama, poignancy, and enduring message of charity and goodwill. Presented in the style and spirit of the composer's own productions, Tafelmusik's performances at Koerner Hall showcase the orchestra and choir alongside an outstanding lineup of soloists: Stefanie True (soprano, Canada), Krisztina Szabó (mezzo-soprano, Hungary-Canada), Nicholas Scott (tenor, UK), and Jonathan Woody (bass-baritone, US). For True and Scott, these performances mark their Tafelmusik debuts; Woody returns following his unforgettable 2024 performance in Alison Mackay's Staircases.
The celebration continues with the city's most joyful holiday tradition, Sing-Along Messiah at Massey Hall, where 2,000 voices will join together under the baton of Mr. Handel himself in full costume for a rousing, one-of-a-kind musical experience that brings Toronto together in song. Grab your score (or just your holiday spirit) and join the Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra and Tafelmusik Chamber Choir, soloists Stefanie True, Krisztina Szabó, Nicholas Scott, and Jonathan Woody, and thousands of voices in a glorious sing-along that truly raises the roof.
These performances are a highlight of the holiday season, and they always sell out well in advance.
Handel's Messiah at Koerner Hall
Koerner Hall, TELUS Centre for Performance and Learning
273 Bloor St W, Toronto, ON M5S 1V6
December 18, 2025 at 7:30 pm
December 19, 2025 at 7:30 pm
December 20, 2025 at 7:30 pm
Stefanie True, soprano
Krisztina Szabó, mezzo-soprano
Nicholas Scott, tenor
Jonathan Woody, bass-baritone
Tafelmusik Chamber Choir
Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra
Directed by Ivars Taurins
Running Time: 3 hours
Style of Music: Baroque oratorio
