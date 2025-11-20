Tafelmusik to Present Holiday Tradition: Handel's Messiah and the Sing-Along Messiah

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This December, Tafelmusik once again is inviting audiences to celebrate the season with two of Toronto's most cherished musical traditions: Handel's Messiah at Koerner Hall (December 18-20) and the exuberant Sing-Along Messiah at Massey Hall (December 21).

Directed by Ivars Taurins, Tafelmusik's acclaimed interpretations of Handel's masterpiece have become an essential part of Toronto's cultural calendar, uniting audiences in a spirit of joy, reflection, and community.

Handel's Messiah has captivated audiences for centuries with its drama, poignancy, and enduring message of charity and goodwill. Presented in the style and spirit of the composer's own productions, Tafelmusik's performances at Koerner Hall showcase the orchestra and choir alongside an outstanding lineup of soloists: Stefanie True (soprano, Canada), Krisztina Szabó (mezzo-soprano, Hungary-Canada), Nicholas Scott (tenor, UK), and Jonathan Woody (bass-baritone, US). For True and Scott, these performances mark their Tafelmusik debuts; Woody returns following his unforgettable 2024 performance in Alison Mackay's Staircases.

The celebration continues with the city's most joyful holiday tradition, Sing-Along Messiah at Massey Hall, where 2,000 voices will join together under the baton of Mr. Handel himself in full costume for a rousing, one-of-a-kind musical experience that brings Toronto together in song. Grab your score (or just your holiday spirit) and join the Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra and Tafelmusik Chamber Choir, soloists Stefanie True, Krisztina Szabó, Nicholas Scott, and Jonathan Woody, and thousands of voices in a glorious sing-along that truly raises the roof.

These performances are a highlight of the holiday season, and they always sell out well in advance.

Performance Details

Handel's Messiah at Koerner Hall

Koerner Hall, TELUS Centre for Performance and Learning

273 Bloor St W, Toronto, ON M5S 1V6

December 18, 2025 at 7:30 pm

December 19, 2025 at 7:30 pm

December 20, 2025 at 7:30 pm

Stefanie True, soprano

Krisztina Szabó, mezzo-soprano

Nicholas Scott, tenor

Jonathan Woody, bass-baritone

Tafelmusik Chamber Choir

Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra

Directed by Ivars Taurins

Running Time: 3 hours

Style of Music: Baroque oratorio