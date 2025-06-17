THE WOMAN IN BLACK Will Make Canadian Premiere

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



David and Hannah Mirvish will present the Canadian premiere of Susan Hill's The Woman In Black, adapted by Stephen Mallatratt and directed by Robin Herford. This haunting masterpiece will play Toronto's CAA Theatre, December 4, 2025 to January 4, 2026. The media performance is Sunday December 7 at 2PM.

One of the most successful and longest running theatre shows in the history of London's West End – 33 years and more than 13,000 performances – director Robin Herford's original gripping production is now touring North America. Seen by over 7 million people worldwide, The Woman in Black continues to delight and haunt audiences of all generations.

A lawyer obsessed with a curse that he believes has been cast over him and his family by the specter of a woman in black, engages a skeptical young actor to help him tell his terrifying story and exorcise the fear that grips his soul. It all begins innocently enough, but then, as they reach further into the lawyer's darkest memories, they find themselves caught up in a world of eerie marshes and moaning winds.

Susan Hill's acclaimed best-selling novel comes dramatically alive in Stephen Mallatratt's ingenious stage adaptation.

Director Robin Herford leads a creative team consisting of Michael Holt (Designer), Anshuman Bhatia (Lighting Designer), Sebastian Frost (Sound Designer),and Rob Mead (Original Sound Design).

The cast will be announced at a later date.

Comments