THE WINTER'S TALE Begins Performances at the Stratford Festival

Artistic Director Antoni Cimolino’s production of The Winter’s Tale has started performances today, opening the Tom Patterson Theatre for the 2025 season. Filled with sprightly comedy, heartwarming serendipity and fantastical surprises, this beautiful play features a cast led by Graham Abbey as Leontes, Yanna McIntosh as Paulina and Sara Topham as Paulina.

Blinded by jealousy, King Leontes falsely accuses his pregnant wife of infidelity, setting into motion a series of catastrophes that will destroy his wife and son and leave his infant daughter abandoned to the elements on a distant island. Seeing the folly of his ways, Leontes vows to live out his days atoning for his actions. Sixteen years later, the king is offered an unlikely chance at redemption.

“I have always wanted to direct this play,” says Cimolino. “When I was younger and read it, the gripping drama of a disturbingly jealous husband tightly held my focus. Now I see both the horror of Leontes’ disease but also his extraordinary move toward self-recognition and contrition.”

The Winter’s Tale features Austin Eckert as Florizel, Tom McCamus as Old Shepherd, Marissa Orjalo as Perdita, Tom Rooney as Camillo, André Sills as Polixenes and Geraint Wyn Davies as Autolycus, with David Collins as Antigonus, Aidan deSalaiz, Paul Dunn, Katarina Fiallos as Mopsa, Michelle Giroux as Emilia, Christo Graham as Young Shepherd, Josh Johnston, Matthew Kabwe, John Kirkpatrick, Tarique Lewis, Caitlyn MacInnis as Dorcas, Philip Myers as Mamillius, Anthony Palermo, Lucy Peacock as Time, Krystin Pellerin, George Robinet as Mamillius, Maria Vacratsis, Emilio Vieira and Dakota Jamal Wellman.

Cimolino’s creative team includes Set Designer Douglas Paraschuk, Costume Designer Francesca Callow, Lighting Designer Michael Walton, Composer Wayne Kelso, Sound Designer Ranil Sonnadara and Choreographer Adrienne Gould.

The Winter’s Tale has its press opening on May 30 and runs until September 27 at the Tom Patterson Theatre.

The 2025 season also features As You Like It, Annie, Sense and Sensibility, Dangerous Liaisons, Macbeth, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Anne of Green Gables, Forgiveness, Ransacking Troy and The Art of War. For more information, visit stratfordfestival.ca.



