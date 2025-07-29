THE UNAUTHORIZED HALLMARK(ISH) PARODY MUSICAL to Make World Premiere in Toronto

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Toronto will be the first to experience the world premiere of The Unauthorized Hallmark(ish) Parody Musical, an immersive holiday musical comedy set to run from November 20, 2025 through January 4, 2026 at The Royal Theatre. The new production is directed by Tim Drucker (Friends Parody Musical, Trixie & Katya LIVE) with choreography by Brooke Engen (Hairspray, Beetlejuice).

Blending pop showtunes with hallmark holiday tropes, the musical follows Holly, a high-powered city exec forced to return to her quaint hometown just in time for the holidays. There, she reunites with her ex—now the local sheriff—uncovers a cookie contest conspiracy involving a moose, and is faced with the ultimate question: does love or career win this Christmas?

“This genre is beyond ripe for the parody musical treatment,” said director Tim Drucker. “Hot lumberjacks obsessed with Christmas and plots flimsier than your friend’s new body on Ozempic—the options are endless.”

The show is produced by the team behind Friends Parody Musical, The Office Parody Musical, and Trixie & Katya LIVE, and features original songs like “Tariffs for Christmas” and “It Feels Like Christmas Because It Is Christmas.”

Tickets range from $41 to $98 and are available at Hallmarkish.com and Fever. A limited-time “superfan” early bird discount is available through September 7 using the code MERRY25. Group sales inquiries can be directed to Lori@FirstClassGroupTickets.com or 647-201-3349.