THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF GEORGE MICHAEL Comes to Toronto's CAA Theatre in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The North American tour of The Life and Music of George Michael that will visit more than 25 cities through this fall is set to make a stop in Toronto this November. The Life and Music of George Michael will play Toronto’s CAA Theatre from November 1-3, 2024 for four performances only.

Tickets will be available at 10am on Thursday July 18, 2024 at mirvish.com or by calling 1.800.461.3333

The brand new concert-style show chronicles the amazing journey George Michael had with music and his fans while capturing the performance and sound of the musical sensation with concert style staging and lighting. Audiences are invited to join the party and listen to early hits from Wham! and Michael’s illustrious solo career that made him a legend.

“Get ready to relive the magic of George Michael's music in a way you’ve never experienced before,” says Writer and Director Dean Elliott. “The Life and Music of George Michael will take fans on a captivating ride through the incredible musical legacy of a pop culture icon while dancing in the aisles to the biggest music hits of a generation.”

The Life and Music of George Michael celebrates the performance and sound of one of the biggest international stars of our time. The show will have fans on their feet dancing and singing along to blockbuster hits including “Wake Me Up Before You Go Go,” “Freedom,” “Faith,” “Careless Whisper,” “Father Figure,” and many more.

Michael sold over 115 million albums spanning four decades and rose to fame as a member of Wham! in the early 80’s. He went solo in 1987 with “Faith,” one of the biggest albums of all time. The album had four number one hits including “Faith,” “Monkey,” “Father Figure,” and “One More Try.” He won two Grammy Awards, three Brit awards, three American Music Awards and four MTV Video Music Awards.

Comments