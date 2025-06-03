THE IRON MASK Prohibition-Era Jazz Musical To Be Presented at 2024 Toronto Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Iron Mask, a new jazz-fueled musical inspired by the classic tale of The Man in the Iron Mask, will premiere this July as part of the 2024 Toronto Fringe Festival. Set in the smoky, underground world of 1920s Toronto, the production blends noir storytelling with explosive choreography and a bold original score.

Running July 3–14 at Theatre Passe Muraille (16 Ryerson Ave), the show tells the story of estranged twins—one a crime lord ruling King Street’s criminal underworld, the other a forgotten prisoner held beneath it. As a band of aging gangsters plots a final uprising, the narrative unfolds through a series of brass-driven anthems and sultry speakeasy ballads.

The musical is written and music directed by Anibal Ortega, directed and choreographed by Adam Martino, with additional choreography by Sydney Keir and Alayna Kellett. The cast features Ortega, Tiffanie Samuels, Lexie Stavro, Kaitlind Gorman, Emily Hundt, Bryce Gowdy, Miranda Pereyra, and Doraianna Filippo.

The Iron Mask marks a return to the Fringe for Breakaway Entertainment, a Toronto-based company founded in 2012. Past Fringe productions include Anatomy of a Dancer and Tales of a Cocktail, with the company earning multiple BroadwayWorld Toronto nominations and awards, including Best Fringe Musical in 2018. Breakaway was also selected for the 2019 Next Stage Theatre Festival at Factory Theatre.

The cast and creative team bring extensive professional experience across the Canadian performing arts scene, including credits with the Canadian Opera Company, National Ballet of Canada, Ballet Jörgen Canada, and cruise and commercial entertainment companies such as Disney, Carnival, and MSC.

Tickets for The Iron Mask go on sale June 5 through fringetoronto.com.

