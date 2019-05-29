THE BREAK-UP DIET Comes to Toronto Fringe Festival

Toronto musician Tamara Williamson, and her band Mrs. Torrance, have reunited after 20 years to perform The Break-Up Diet - an autobiographical, alt-rock musical about the swift collapse of Williamson's seemingly perfect marriage, at, and in association with Toronto Fringe Festival this summer.

Adapted from the soon-to-be published audio book, The Break-Up Diet tells the story of a year in the life of Williamson as she endures the ruthlessly fast disintegration of her outwardly perfect marriage. Punctuated by raw guttural songs written by Williamson at the time of the events portrayed, the music is driving alternative rock performed by Tamara and her band, Mrs. Torrance, who will release the soundtrack as an EP in advance of the show..

Mrs. Torrance was an established presence on the independent Queen West music scene throughout the 1990s, opening for Oasis and signing to a major label just before Napster exploded the business model of the music industry, forcing each member to go their own separate ways. Mrs. Torrance has now reunited, adding singer-songwriter & multi-instrumentalist Sarah Fazackerley to the mix, to provide a not-to-be-missed, musical soundtrack for the emotionally devastating, and ultimately cathartic, story of The Break-Up Diet.

In November 2018 The Break-Up Diet was presented The Adams Award (previously the Paul O'Sullivan Prize for Musical Theatre) for best new musical script (in the upcoming season) by Toronto Fringe Festival. The Break-Up Diet is slated for a seven-show run at Robert Gill Theatre (214 College St., Toronto) at the 2019 Toronto Fringe Festival.

Please note that there is absolutely no latecomer seating.

Presented in association with Toronto Fringe Festival 2019 | July 3-14

Tickets are on-sale June 9, 2019. They can be purchased online at www.fringetoronto.com, via phone at 416-966-1062 or in person at the following times; during the festival at POSTSCRIPT, the Patio at Toronto Fringe, Located in the Hockey Rink at 275 Bathurst St. (Dundas + Bathurst)





Related Articles Shows View More Toronto Stories