THE BOOK OF MORMON Returns to Centennial Concert Hall, January 5 – 7

Since opening on March 24, 2011, THE BOOK OF MORMON has become one of the most successful shows in Broadway history.

By: Sep. 12, 2023

Back by popular demand, THE BOOK OF MORMON returns to Winnipeg for a  limited 4-show engagement January 5 – 7, 2024 at the Centennial Concert Hall in Winnipeg.

THE BOOK OF MORMON features book, music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and  Matt Stone. The Broadway production is directed by Parker and Tony award winner Casey Nicholaw and choreographed by Nicholaw.

The tour is directed and choreographed by  Jennifer Werner based on the original Broadway direction and choreography. Set design is by three time Tony Award winner Scott Pask, costume design is by Tony Award winner Ann Roth, lighting design is by five-time Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt, sound design is by two-time Tony  Award winner Brian Ronan, and hair design is by Josh Marquette. Orchestrations are by Tony 

Award winner Larry Hochman and two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus. Music  supervision and vocal arrangements are by Stephen Oremus. Casting is by Carrie Gardner

Since opening on March 24, 2011, THE BOOK OF MORMON has become one of the most successful shows in Broadway history, breaking the Eugene O'Neill Theatre house record more than 50 times. In addition to nine Tony Awards including Best Musical and the Grammy for Best Musical  Theatre Album, THE BOOK OF MORMON won five Drama Desk Awards including Best  Musical, the NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the Drama League Award for Best Musical and four Outer Critics Circle Awards including Best Musical. 

The West End production opened in February 2013, winning four Olivier Awards including Best New  Musical, and breaking the record for the highest single day of sales in West End history. The first-ever  UK and European tour launched in Manchester in June 2019, winning 'Best Theatre Show' at the  Manchester Evening News City Life Awards before touring throughout the UK and Europe 

THE BOOK OF MORMON has been performed on three continents and has won over 30  international awards. The musical has smashed long-standing box office records in New York,  London, Melbourne, Sydney and in cities across the U.S. and the world. 

The Original Broadway Cast Recording for THE BOOK OF MORMON, winner of the 2011  Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, is available on Ghostlight Records. 

Single tickets will go on sale Monday, September 18 at 10am. Tickets will be available at  Click Here, by phone at 204.949.3999, or in person at the Centennial Concert Hall  box office at 555 Main Street. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by emailing  Canada.Groups@BroadwayAcrossCanada.ca or calling 1.800.889.8457. American Express Cardmembers can get Front Of The Line Presale access to tickets from  September 14, 2023. 




