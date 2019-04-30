Streetcar Crowsnest Announced As 2019 Fringe Festival Venue

Toronto Fringe is pleased to announce that, for the first time ever, the Festival will officially extend across the Don Valley Parkway and present Main Festival Venues in East Toronto. Fringe's newest theatres will be the two state-of-the-art venues run by Crow's Theatre at Streetcar Crowsnest (345 Carlaw Avenue) in the heart of Leslieville. Fringe audiences will enjoy seeing shows at the beautiful 190-seat Guloien Theatre at Streetcar Crowsnest and the intimate 75-seat Scotiabank Community Studio at Streetcar Crowsnest.

Fringe Executive Director Lucy Eveleigh shares:

"We proved that there was an appetite for an East End Fringe with several site specifics last year. We have been trying to find a way to work with Streetcar Crowsnest and finally the timing was right for us all. We are thrilled to be able to present this beautiful venue in the backyard of our dedicated East End audiences and we know everyone will benefit by including this venue in their Fringe schedule"

Toronto Fringe is particularly excited to be partnering with the artistic and administrative leadership at Crow's Theatre, who have been instrumental in driving cultural programming into East Toronto. Artistic Director Chris Abraham and Executive Director Sherrie Johnson say:

"Since we opened Streetcar Crowsnest two years ago, we've wanted to celebrate the Fringe Festival in our East End home. We cut our 'artistic teeth' at the Fringe Festival, and know what a vital launchpad the Fringe is, and has been, for the careers of so many Canadian artists. We're stocking the bar, and getting ready for an amazing festival and fantastic after-parties. We can't wait!"

About the Venue: Streetcar Crowsnest is the first professional performing arts facility of its kind east of the Don Valley Parkway, an area that is home to over 1.3 million people. As a major cultural hub in the East End, Streetcar Crowsnest strengthens local neighbourhoods, serves residents and their families, and fortifies the role of the arts and artists in Toronto.

How to Get There During Fringe: The theatre is located on Carlaw Avenue at Dundas Street East. There are streetcars across Dundas and College/Carlton that will take you practically to the door as well a bus that runs along Carlaw from Pape Station. There are also dedicated bike lanes running along Dundas Street East.

Car Share with Communauto FLEX: Want to drive? Not to worry - our Exclusive Car Share Sponsor, Communauto, has you covered. Simply use the free Communauto app to book a car and travel efficiently to and from Streetcar Crowsnest.

Communauto FLEX Valet Service at POSTSCRIPT, the Patio at the Toronto Fringe: Want to head to POSTSCRIPT after your shows in the East End? Communauto will be providing free valet service at POSTSCRIPT on both Saturdays of the festival from 6pm-11pm. Patrons can roll up to the Patio Valet Service with their Communauto FLEX car and start their Patio fun immediately - no need to look for parking.

The 2019 Toronto Fringe Festival runs July 3-14, 2019. Full programming to be announced May 27, 2019.





