Stratford Festival's BILLY ELLIOT Extends To Nov. 24

The Stratford Festival's season will now stretch to November 24, with a three-week extension of Billy Elliot the Musical, which has been packing houses since it opened in the spring.

Fifteen new performances are now on sale for Billy Elliot the Musical in November, with tickets still available for performances this month.

Introducing Nolen Dubuc as Billy, and featuring Dan Chameroy and Blythe Wilson, this production is not to be missed. Describing it as a "tour de force," the Toronto Star correctly predicted: "Audiences will be on their feet hooting and hollering their admiration." The Globe and Mail raved: "Sparks fly throughout director and choreographer Donna Feore's kinetic new production." And The New York Times called the production "brilliant," noting "Feore's thrilling version finds new doors into the material and strides confidently through them."

In response to demand, the Festival has also added performances of three other productions. The "frighteningly good" (NOW) musical Little Shop of Horrors is now running until November 9; Henry VIII, which has been virtually sold out for its entire run, will now play until November 2; and Nathan the Wise, a similarly hot ticket, has had three performances added, taking its run to October 19.

Tickets are available online at www.stratfordfestival.ca or by calling the box office at 1.800.567.1600.





Related Articles Shows View More Toronto Stories

More Hot Stories For You