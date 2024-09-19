Shaw Festival Welcomes New Associate Executive Director

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Shaw Festival has announced the appointment of Melissa Novecosky as its first Associate Executive Director.

In her new role, Ms. Novecosky will work alongside Executive Director/CEO Tim Jennings, allowing her to experience more broad-based work in executive management. As an active member of The Shaw's senior staff, she will work in general management across all areas of the Festival and, when needed, represent Mr. Jennings in his stead.

As the director of development for the Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre, Ms. Novecosky was responsible for an annual multi-million-dollar fundraising goal and managed a large and successful team. A dynamic and dedicated arts administrator with 15 years of experience in arts and culture leadership, she started her career in stage management, which included two seasons at The Shaw (2008/09), and seven years teaching stage management at the University of Winnipeg.

In making the announcement, Mr. Jennings remarked, “Not only is Melissa a proven fundraiser who balances donor needs with organizational goals to achieve success, she is a trusted educator and mentor in the arts community. Her dedication to 2SLGBTQ+ advocacy, space and services is balanced by her commitment to creating a thriving theatre environment through collaborative and inclusive practices. She will be an invaluable asset to the Shaw Festival's team.”

Unique in Canadian theatre, this new three-year mentorship opportunity, created and funded through direct support and collaboration with the James A. Burton & Family Foundation, will help to cultivate the next generation of senior executives serving in Canada's largest arts institutions. The need for such a training program was confirmed by the significant number of applications received both nationally and internationally. -30-

The Shaw Festival wishes to acknowledge and honour the land upon which its patrons and company members gather as the historic and traditional territory of First Nations peoples. Recognition and thanks are extended to the Neutral Nation, the Mississauga and the Haudenosaunee for their stewardship of these lands over millennia.

About the Shaw Festival

Inspired by the spirit of Bernard Shaw, the Shaw Festival creates unforgettable theatrical encounters. The Shaw Festival is a place where people who are curious about the world gather to share the unique experience of live theatre and to create a deeper human connection with the artists, the beauty and abundance of Niagara and with each other. For more information, please visit shawfest.com.

Comments