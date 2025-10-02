Seven Emerging Artists Advance To Centre Stage: Ensemble Studio Competition

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Seven young opera singers from across Canada have been named finalists in the Canadian Opera Company’s 2025 Centre Stage: Ensemble Studio Competition, which takes place on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts.

The competition, which doubles as the COC’s largest fundraiser of the year, raises critical support for the company’s Ensemble Studio, an internationally recognized career development program for emerging artists. Since 2013, Centre Stage has raised more than $4.5 million for the initiative.

“This is a pivotal moment and milestone for any emerging singer,” said Dorian Cox, Director of The Ensemble Studio. “To be named a finalist is not only a recognition of exceptional talent, but also the start of a journey that can propel these artists onto national and international stages. We're thrilled to welcome this year's finalists and celebrate the extraordinary possibilities ahead of them.”

This year’s finalists are:

Jacob Abrahamse, tenor

Jackson Allen, tenor

Sarah Anderson-Caulfield, soprano

Onur Hilaloglu, bass

Nikan Ingabire Kanate, soprano

Camila Montefusco, mezzo-soprano

Søren Pedersen, baritone

On October 23, the singers will perform one final time, accompanied by the Canadian Opera Company Orchestra led by COC Music Director Johannes Debus. Prizes will be awarded to top performers, and audience members will have the chance to cast their own votes for the Audience Choice Prize, sponsored by Hatch.

Marci Ien, former Member of Parliament, broadcast journalist, and CTV The Social co-host, has been announced as the evening’s host. In addition, the COC will celebrate Ensemble Studio alumnus and internationally renowned tenor Ben Heppner, who will attend as a special guest in honor of his 70th birthday.

Centre Stage Gala

Immediately following the competition, audiences can join the annual Centre Stage Gala, this year themed “For the Love of Opera.” Gala Chair Al Ramsay, Vice President and Head 2SLGBTQ+ & Black Customer Segments at TD Bank Group, promises a night of dining, cocktails, and entertainment on the opera house’s mainstage. The evening will feature creations from Masala Spirits Co. and Sobrii, along with a culinary experience from Sash Restaurant + Wine Bar.

“All proceeds support the next generation of Canadian opera talent,” said Ramsay. “It’s my favorite night of the year – an unforgettable evening that directly impacts emerging artists.”

The Centre Stage: Ensemble Studio Competition will once again be livestreamed across Canada and beyond, with at-home audiences eligible to cast their votes for the Audience Choice Prize.

Ticketing Information

All-inclusive tickets for Centre Stage: Ensemble Studio Competition start at $100, with special pricing available for guests aged 16–29 through the Opera Under 30 (OU30) program. Tickets are available at coc.ca, by calling 416-363-8231, or in person at the Four Seasons Centre Box Office (145 Queen St. W).