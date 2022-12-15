Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival Announces Highlights Of Its 27th Edition In May 2023

Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival has announced highlights of the 27th edition of the annual citywide event spanning the month of May 2023. Canadian and International Artists will present lens-based works in exhibitions, site-specific installations, and commissioned projects at museums, galleries, and public spaces across Toronto. Among these are CONTACT's critically acclaimed Outdoor Installations-a central component of the Festival's Core Program. Inaugurated in 2003 with four projects, this program of public artwork celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2023, with a number of guest curators participating in activating 19 sites throughout the city. The preliminary list of artists, documentary photographers, and photojournalists featured across the Core Program of gallery exhibitions and outdoor installations includes:

Farah Al Qasimi

Jawa El Khash

Anique Jordan

Celeste Pedri-Spade

Alia Ali

FASTWÜRMS

Robert Kautuk

Judith Price

Lara Almarcegui

Faadhi Fauzi

Jake Kimble

Racquel Rowe

Joi T. Arcand

Sybille Fendt

Maja Klaassens

Jayce Salloum

Nabil Azab

Christine Flynn

Long Time No See collective

Wayne Salmon

Ursula Biemann

Lindsey French

Meryl McMaster

Simon Shim-Sutcliffe

Catherine Blackburn

Karina Griffith

Pamila Matharu

Sunday School

Jean-François Bouchard

Maggie Groat

Caroline Mauxion

Rasa Smite

Ilze (Kavi) Briede

Grace Grothaus

Memory Work Collective

Raitis Smits

Mary Bunch

Malmouna Gueressi

Colin Miner

Wolfgang Tillmans

Robert Burley

Aziz Hazara

Esmaa Mohamoud

Jane Tingley

June Clark

Johanna Householder

Karabo Mooki

Dolleen Tisawii'ashii Manning

Lynne Cohen

Vid Ingelevics

Suzanne Morrissette

Ryan Walker

Marlene Creates

Jane Jin Kaisen

Joel Ong

Rodell Warner

Erika DeFreitas

Sarah Anne Johnson

Abdi Osman

Jin-Me Yoon

Bringing together the work of these artists from all over the world in presentations that highlight the seminal creative practices and issues of our time, the curators featured in the 2023 Festival further represent a multitude of voices, strategically expanding dialogue in new directions. Their critical perspectives help amplify the power of photography within public discourse. Participating 2023

curators include:

Sharona Adamowicz-Clements

Bahar Kamali

Lillian O'Brien Davis

Jutta Brendemühl

Parker Kay

Danica Pinteric

Chloë Catán

Sara Knelman

Kay Range

Emilie Croning

Jacqueline Kok

Erin Reznick

Joséphine Denis

Andrea Kunard

Ryan Rice

Marina Dumont-Gauthier

Charlene K. Lau

Mark Sealy

Marianne Fenton

Emmy Lee Wall

Tara Smith

FPPCM Program Students

Scott McLeod

Ariel Smith

Carla Garnet

The Magenta Foundation -

Adrien Sun Hall

Anik Glaude

Toronto Pride Curatorial Team

Jane Tingley

Sophie Hackett

Memory Work Collective

Rinaldo Walcott

Nasrin Himada

Sarah Milroy

Freida Wang

Tarah Hogue

Gaëlle Morel

Dianna Witte

Tomas Josson

Musha Neluheni

Farah Yusuf

A number of Core Exhibitions and Outdoor Installations present photo/lens-based works by artists variously exploring Indigenous futures, decolonial practices, self-determination, family, the complexities of identity, human relationships to the land, climate concerns, time scales, and memory, among other critical subjects. Additional Core presentations feature Canadian and International Artists also working in photography and mixed media to elicit, complicate, and expand conceptions of cultural identities and diaspora, activating historical archives and addressing their problematic gaps by creating new ones, and by creating new futures through visionary world building.

CONTACT Executive Director Tara Smith said: "We look forward to working with these exceptional artists and curators, many of whom will create site-specific projects as part of our Core Program. The CONTACT team is also thrilled to welcome back many of our longstanding partners and sponsors who continue to support one of the world's top photography festivals. Please check our website for further updates and mark your calendars for another dynamic photo-centric month in Toronto."