Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival Announces Highlights Of Its 27th Edition In May 2023
Learn more about the lineup here!
Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival has announced highlights of the 27th edition of the annual citywide event spanning the month of May 2023. Canadian and International Artists will present lens-based works in exhibitions, site-specific installations, and commissioned projects at museums, galleries, and public spaces across Toronto. Among these are CONTACT's critically acclaimed Outdoor Installations-a central component of the Festival's Core Program. Inaugurated in 2003 with four projects, this program of public artwork celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2023, with a number of guest curators participating in activating 19 sites throughout the city. The preliminary list of artists, documentary photographers, and photojournalists featured across the Core Program of gallery exhibitions and outdoor installations includes:
Farah Al Qasimi
Jawa El Khash
Anique Jordan
Celeste Pedri-Spade
Alia Ali
FASTWÜRMS
Robert Kautuk
Judith Price
Lara Almarcegui
Faadhi Fauzi
Jake Kimble
Racquel Rowe
Joi T. Arcand
Sybille Fendt
Maja Klaassens
Jayce Salloum
Nabil Azab
Christine Flynn
Long Time No See collective
Wayne Salmon
Ursula Biemann
Lindsey French
Meryl McMaster
Simon Shim-Sutcliffe
Catherine Blackburn
Karina Griffith
Pamila Matharu
Sunday School
Jean-François Bouchard
Maggie Groat
Caroline Mauxion
Rasa Smite
Ilze (Kavi) Briede
Grace Grothaus
Memory Work Collective
Raitis Smits
Mary Bunch
Malmouna Gueressi
Colin Miner
Wolfgang Tillmans
Robert Burley
Aziz Hazara
Esmaa Mohamoud
Jane Tingley
June Clark
Johanna Householder
Karabo Mooki
Dolleen Tisawii'ashii Manning
Vid Ingelevics
Suzanne Morrissette
Ryan Walker
Marlene Creates
Jane Jin Kaisen
Joel Ong
Rodell Warner
Erika DeFreitas
Sarah Anne Johnson
Abdi Osman
Jin-Me Yoon
Bringing together the work of these artists from all over the world in presentations that highlight the seminal creative practices and issues of our time, the curators featured in the 2023 Festival further represent a multitude of voices, strategically expanding dialogue in new directions. Their critical perspectives help amplify the power of photography within public discourse. Participating 2023
curators include:
Sharona Adamowicz-Clements
Bahar Kamali
Lillian O'Brien Davis
Jutta Brendemühl
Parker Kay
Danica Pinteric
Chloë Catán
Sara Knelman
Kay Range
Emilie Croning
Jacqueline Kok
Erin Reznick
Joséphine Denis
Andrea Kunard
Ryan Rice
Marina Dumont-Gauthier
Charlene K. Lau
Mark Sealy
Marianne Fenton
Emmy Lee Wall
FPPCM Program Students
Scott McLeod
Ariel Smith
Carla Garnet
The Magenta Foundation -
Adrien Sun Hall
Anik Glaude
Toronto Pride Curatorial Team
Jane Tingley
Sophie Hackett
Memory Work Collective
Rinaldo Walcott
Nasrin Himada
Sarah Milroy
Freida Wang
Tarah Hogue
Gaëlle Morel
Dianna Witte
Tomas Josson
Musha Neluheni
Farah Yusuf
A number of Core Exhibitions and Outdoor Installations present photo/lens-based works by artists variously exploring Indigenous futures, decolonial practices, self-determination, family, the complexities of identity, human relationships to the land, climate concerns, time scales, and memory, among other critical subjects. Additional Core presentations feature Canadian and International Artists also working in photography and mixed media to elicit, complicate, and expand conceptions of cultural identities and diaspora, activating historical archives and addressing their problematic gaps by creating new ones, and by creating new futures through visionary world building.
CONTACT Executive Director Tara Smith said: "We look forward to working with these exceptional artists and curators, many of whom will create site-specific projects as part of our Core Program. The CONTACT team is also thrilled to welcome back many of our longstanding partners and sponsors who continue to support one of the world's top photography festivals. Please check our website for further updates and mark your calendars for another dynamic photo-centric month in Toronto."
December 15, 2022
Toronto Dance Theatre (TDT) has announced the details of a new collaborative production from street dance artist Ashley Colours Perez and Toronto-based protest electronic music duo LAL, working in collaboration with TDT Artistic Director Andrew Tay. Bringing together three distinct artistic points of view and aesthetics, The Magic of Assembly is on stage at the Winchester Street Theatre February 2 – 4 and 9 – 11, 2023.
