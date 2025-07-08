SISTER SOPHIA KICKS THE HABIT to Debut at 2025 Hamilton Fringe Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sister Sophia Kicks the Habit: The Divine Wisdom of the Holy She, a new one-woman show written and performed by Lisa Randall, has been officially selected for the 21st Annual Hamilton Fringe Festival.

The production will run July 18–27, 2025, at The Players’ Guild of Hamilton (80 Queen Street S). Tickets are available through the Hamilton Fringe Festival, with a one-time $5 Fringe Button required for entry.

Directed and dramaturged by Kate Johnston, the production is presented by The Universe Over 60.

This sharp, funny, and soul-searching solo play follows Sister Sophia, a nun in full habit undergoing a deeply personal crisis of faith. Set during a single restless night, Sister Sophia Kicks the Habit becomes a raw and revealing conversation with God—equal parts confessional, confrontation, and liberation. The show features singing, audience participation, and moments of heartfelt reckoning.

“This play is a tribute to the nuns who sacrificed so much in the name of faith,” says Lisa Randall. “As the vocation dies out, I find myself wondering what faith meant to them—and what it means to me.”

Lisa Randall’s previous play The Sorauren Book Club won the Patron’s Pick Award at the 2022 Toronto Fringe Festival. A seasoned performer, writer, and songwriter, she brings depth and range to Sister Sophia’s story.

Director Kate Johnston is an award-winning filmmaker and theatre artist known for Tru Love, Stormcloud, and The Last Word, with a long track record in new play development across North America.