Roy Thomson Hall Presents NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE 2024-2025 SEASON

Featuring four trailblazing National Geographic explorers live on stage.
Roy Thomson Hall has announced the 2024-2025 season of the critically-acclaimed series, National Geographic Live with a new roster of inspiring explorers who will share their thought-provoking adventures on stage through immersive storytelling, photography and film.
The speakers featured in this upcoming season have journeyed through the depths of caves to the furthest reaches of our cosmos and have explored the warm waters of the Great Barrier Reef to the frozen lands of the Antarctic.
Subscriptions to the series are available now at roythomsonhall.com/natgeolive or by phone at 416-872-4255.
The 2024-2025 National Geographic Live season lineup at Roy Thomson Hall includes:
Sunday, November 24 – 2pm
Monday, November 25 – 8pm
Tuesday, November 26 – 8pm
Descend 7,000 feet below ground to witness what few have ever seen along with photographer Robbie Shone. For more than two decades, he has traveled to remote regions to illuminate and document the world's deepest, largest, and longest cave systems. This is the ultimate inside look at the mesmerizing beauty in some of Earth's last true frontiers of exploration.
Sunday, February 23 – 2pm
Monday, February 24 – 8pm
Tuesday, February 25 – 8pm
Once a year, Australia's most famous reef turns into a snow globe as millions of coral polyps reproduce to send the next generation afloat. This incredible display disguises a harsh truth: the Great Barrier Reef is under attack. More than half of the coral here has died, with climate change bleaching many parts of this vast landscape. But don't give up hope! There is still plenty to see and plenty to save. With marine biologist Dr. Erika Woolsey, meet some of the most bizarre, colorful species that live in these underwater jungles.
Sunday, April 13 – 2pm
Monday, April 14 – 8pm
Tuesday, April 15 – 8pm
Antarctica's name alone conjures imagery of the harshest environment on Earth, but it is more than its monochromatic color scheme of snow and ice. Meet the many species of penguins that waddle and swim through the freezing water, along with an abundance of other life, on a journey south with quantitative ecologist Dr. Heather Lynch.
Sunday, June 1 – 2pm
Monday, June 2 – 8pm
Tuesday, June 3 – 8pm
Discover the marvels of our cosmic backyard through the eyes of the robotic spacecraft sent out to explore it. Aerospace engineer Tracy Drain works at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory to develop, test, and operate the complex machines that uncover some of the countless mysteries within and beyond our solar system.
Videos