Review: 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE... at Meridian Hall

‘TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE Christmas, and Cirque du Soleil

Knows what this city needs to be festive and gay

With a story which points out that wonders abound

Told with athletic prowess, bold colours and sound!

Isabella, a teen for whom Christmas is sad

She prefers tunes and phones to the bike from her dad

And when dad tries to bond through the old Christmas tale

She proclaims his lame effort a grand epic fail.

But there’s magic afoot through some white-kitted elves

Who send father and child to discover themselves

Blown apart by the wind, they start finding their joy

While they’re treated to spectacle, not just a toy.

If great heights are your thing, watch the aerialists

Twirl suspended by ankle or hair in a twist

Though the weather is frightful, you’ll feel only heat

From the carols now set to a hot techno beat.

Even that’s not the only thing being remixed;

Many snippets of text from the poem are fixed

Within Jean-Phi Goncalves’ très cool sound design:

It’s a spiked sonic eggnog, a glass of mulled wine.

Santa juggles with ease; it’s a skill that he’s learned

While distributing presents without getting burned.

There’s no chimney to climb, but a smooth, stage-wide slide

Permits our clowning chorus to tumble and glide.

With thread and Diabolos, some wizards of tops

Seek some volunteer help and pull out all the stops

Neon, glowing yo-yos ricochet through the room

Shooting stars on a string that dispel any gloom.

Then, two living dolls made up with plasticized pates

Circle dizzyingly on their chic roller skates

As they bravely death spiral again and again

Maryse Gosselin’s makeup’s so Barbie and Ken.

Isabella learns gratitude for the “Nice” list

From a gift-shunning luggage cart contortionist

While the spoiled spinning starlet soars up in the sky

Geneviève Lizotte’s stage is a feast for the eye.

It’s a holiday show, so there’s plenty of light

Shiny streamers and glitter bombs keeping things bright

Outsized presents and ornaments add to the show

With some copious drifts as we say, “let it snow!”

Next, eight reindeer with jackets emblazoned with bling

Get big cheers as they jump through five stacked golden rings

Isabella and dad both have talents galore

She’s a whiz on two wheels as he lifts from the floor.

So hurrah for James Hadley, directing with care

Nicolas Brion’s lights, James Lavoie’s costume flair

Choreography that’s by Vinh Nguyen Kinjaz

And Edesia Moreno will garner applause.

Through this heartwarming picture, our senses are wowed

Some jaws still on the floor as the last drifts are plowed

It’s a treat and a half; I can earnestly say:

If you miss out on Cirque, you will be désolé.

Now, the only disturbance is bright, held-up screens

They’re recording the stunts that should simply be seen.

So, for 90 bright minutes, put your phones away!

Simply enjoy the wonder of Cirque du Soleil.

Photo of Kinjaz Dance Crew by Kyle Flubacker

