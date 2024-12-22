Review: 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE... at Meridian Hall

Cirque du Soleil presents holiday magic
‘TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE Christmas, and Cirque du Soleil
Knows what this city needs to be festive and gay
With a story which points out that wonders abound
Told with athletic prowess, bold colours and sound!
Isabella, a teen for whom Christmas is sad
She prefers tunes and phones to the bike from her dad
And when dad tries to bond through the old Christmas tale
She proclaims his lame effort a grand epic fail.
But there’s magic afoot through some white-kitted elves
Who send father and child to discover themselves
Blown apart by the wind, they start finding their joy
While they’re treated to spectacle, not just a toy.
If great heights are your thing, watch the aerialists
Twirl suspended by ankle or hair in a twist
Though the weather is frightful, you’ll feel only heat
From the carols now set to a hot techno beat.
Even that’s not the only thing being remixed;
Many snippets of text from the poem are fixed
Within Jean-Phi Goncalves’ très cool sound design:
It’s a spiked sonic eggnog, a glass of mulled wine.
Santa juggles with ease; it’s a skill that he’s learned
While distributing presents without getting burned.
There’s no chimney to climb, but a smooth, stage-wide slide
Permits our clowning chorus to tumble and glide.
With thread and Diabolos, some wizards of tops
Seek some volunteer help and pull out all the stops
Neon, glowing yo-yos ricochet through the room
Shooting stars on a string that dispel any gloom.
Then, two living dolls made up with plasticized pates
Circle dizzyingly on their chic roller skates
As they bravely death spiral again and again
Maryse Gosselin’s makeup’s so Barbie and Ken.
Isabella learns gratitude for the “Nice” list
From a gift-shunning luggage cart contortionist
While the spoiled spinning starlet soars up in the sky
Geneviève Lizotte’s stage is a feast for the eye.
It’s a holiday show, so there’s plenty of light
Shiny streamers and glitter bombs keeping things bright
Outsized presents and ornaments add to the show
With some copious drifts as we say, “let it snow!”
Next, eight reindeer with jackets emblazoned with bling
Get big cheers as they jump through five stacked golden rings
Isabella and dad both have talents galore
She’s a whiz on two wheels as he lifts from the floor.
So hurrah for James Hadley, directing with care
Nicolas Brion’s lights, James Lavoie’s costume flair
Choreography that’s by Vinh Nguyen Kinjaz
And Edesia Moreno will garner applause.
Through this heartwarming picture, our senses are wowed
Some jaws still on the floor as the last drifts are plowed
It’s a treat and a half; I can earnestly say:
If you miss out on Cirque, you will be désolé.
Now, the only disturbance is bright, held-up screens
They’re recording the stunts that should simply be seen.
So, for 90 bright minutes, put your phones away!
Simply enjoy the wonder of Cirque du Soleil.
Photo of Kinjaz Dance Crew by Kyle Flubacker
