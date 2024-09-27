Review: COME FROM AWAY at Royal Alexandra Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



You must be living under a rock if you haven't heard of or seen Come From Away, the critically acclaimed musical with book, music, and lyrics written by Irene Sankoff and David Hein that has captured the hearts of audiences all over the world. Based on a true story with characters written after real people, Come From Away tells the tale of 7000 people stranded in Gander, Newfoundland after the September 11 tragedy and the small town that opened their hearts and homes and welcomed them in.

September 11 2001 started like any other day in the small Atlantic town of Gander when suddenly word of the most horrific world terrorist attack traveled across news channels. Little did the residents of Gander know, they would play a vital role in the ripple events that would unfold from the tragedy. Gander is home to a decommissioned international airport that was used as a refueling station. Due to the attacks, air traffic was ordered to clear immediately and all active aircraft landed in Gander. This small town suddenly saw their population double in the span of 24 hours.

In the face of tragedy, Canadian hospitality shone through and with many sleepless nights ahead, the people of Gander rallied together collecting supplies and clearing all means of floor space in order to house an additional 7000 people for an unpredictable amount of time.

The soul of Come From Away lies in community - the community of Gander rallying together to help the stranded plane people, the plane people helping each other, and the larger community they built together. As a production, community is what makes Come From Away the powerhouse of a show that it is. Each member of the cast plays multiple roles and each member slides in and out of these roles seamlessly. Together, they are a perfectly well-oiled machine. On paper, it may seem complicated but through the magic of great storytelling, captivating music, and effective choreography, the audience doesn't miss a beat.

This may be one of the best ensemble casts I've ever seen and thus it's difficult to signify anyone standing out above the rest. My heart broke for Ali (Ali Momen) the Egyptian man suddenly the target of fear and distrust. The interactions between Beulah (Lisa Horner) and Hannah (Saccha Dennis) as Hannah waits tirelessly by the phone hoping to hear from her son also got to me. Just as I felt for Beverly (Cailin Stadnyk) as she sang about how what she loved the most, flying a plane, was used as a bomb in "Me and the Sky". I felt a personal kinship for Janine (Steffi DiDomenicantonio), as a new journalist still green to the job.

Christopher Ashley has outdone himself directing this masterpiece with Kelly Devine behind musical staging. The ever fluid nature of this production keeps the audience entranced. It's surprising how rapidly paced this show is without ever feeling exhausting or that anything gets lost within the quick run time of 100 minutes.

Whether you're new and unfamiliar with Gander's story or you've had the joy of seeing Come From Away in the past, it's time to make your return to the rock.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

Comments