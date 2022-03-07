Raise A Glass To Canadian Opera With The COC Fine Wine Auction

For the second year in a row, the Canadian Opera Company's Fine Wine Auction, presented in partnership with Iron Gate Auctions, will take place online from April 5 - 12, 2022, allowing wine lovers from all across the country to acquire some of the world's finest vintages.

All proceeds from the popular annual fundraiser go directly to supporting the COC's mission to bring excellent artists and performances to the mainstage, offer Canada's best coaching and performance opportunities to the talented young artists of the COC Ensemble Studio, and ensure that families of all abilities and financial backgrounds have access to enriching cultural and arts education opportunities.

"Our community of supporters have offered up some wonderful bottles from their cellars, helping to maintain the excellent reputation of elevated offerings that this auction is known for," says Fine Wine Auction Chairperson Graham Watchorn. "In addition to our sincere thanks to our donors, I want to thank Stephen Ranger of Ranger Wine whose excellent appraisal services and best-practices gives bidders full confidence in the quality of product being offered. We are also very grateful for the team at Iron Gate Auctions."

This year's auction features an abundance of excellent vintages of Classed Growth Bordeaux. Organizers are pleased to offer an outstanding collection of rare Burgundy that includes a generous collection of the superb 2002 vintage from Comte Georges de Vogue, Domaine Armand Rousseau and Domaine de la Vougeraie. Lovers of Italian wine will find Sassicaia, Ornellaia, Tignanello in abundance, as well as lovely ready-to-drink Barolos and Barberescos. The auction also boasts a stunning estate collection of rare Vintage Port from a prominent cellar. Featured vintages include:

ChÃ¢teau Mouton Rothschild

ChÃ¢teau Haut-Brion

ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem

ChÃ¢teau Margaux

Petrus

ChÃ¢teau Cos d'Estournel

Comte Georges de Vogue

Domaine Armand Rousseau

Domaine Dujac

Meo Camuzet

The COC Fine Wine Auction begins at 9 a.m. ET on April 5 and closes at 6 p.m. ET on April 12, 2022.

For more details on registration and to be notified when the auction catalogue has opened, please visit coc.ca/FineWineAuction.