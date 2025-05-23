RAPUNZEL Family Friendly Pantomime Announced At Scarborough Music Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This July, Scarborough Music Theatre will present A Pantomime an interactive musical perfect for summer family fun. Performances take place at the Scarborough Village Theatre, located at 3600 Kingston Road in Scarborough, ON.

Staged at the Scarborough Village Theatre, this classic tale of the long-haired maiden and her sinister tower-bound fate is reimagined with music, mischief, and a few modern twists. With danger, adventure, and the possibility of a prince—or perhaps something even better—Rapunzel promises to entertain kids and adults alike.

The show runs 90 minutes and features multiple matinee and evening performances. Afternoon shows will be held on July 18, 19, 20, 25, and 26 at 2:00 p.m., while evening performances are scheduled for July 18, 19, 25, and 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket prices are accessible for all: Regular admission is $20, children 12 and under can attend for just $10, and subscribers or groups can enjoy the show for $15 per ticket.

Don’t miss your chance to cheer, boo, and sing along in this spirited musical adventure. Tickets and more information are available at smt-theatre.com/rapunzel-a-pantomime.

