Queen West Art Crawl is Back in Trinity Bellwoods Park in September

The Queen West Art Crawl multi-arts festival is back in full swing this September 24th and 25th 2023, celebrating its 20th year and closing off your summer in the heart of downtown: West Queen West’s Trinity Bellwoods Park.

The festival runs from 11:00am to 6:00pm both days with opening ceremonies featuring two-spirited First Nations leader Elder Blu, a drum circle and Jingle Dancing starting at noon September 23rd. The festival is then open for all to enjoy, packed with free entertainment, food, and shopping opportunities.

As always, the festival centers around the Outdoor Art Exhibition, featuring artists and artisans from across Ontario, allowing patrons to meet the artists and buy their work. Over 100 Artists will display their creations this year, with works ranging from paintings to wood sculpture to ceramics. These one-of-a-kind pieces can provide an excellent head start for anyone’s holiday shopping.

By the Beer Tent provided by Steam Whistle Brewery, is the Main Stage where QWAC offers its free concert series. Featuring the local acts Reggaddiction, Poor Man’s High, Tocani and The Vaudevillian. Franco Canadian R&B Singer and DJ Sandy Duperval will be performing songs from her most recent French language LP. Finally, our annual band co-present in association with the Toronto Blues Society is Brock Stonefish, winners of this year’s Live Talent Search at the Toronto Jazz Festival. Drag Queens, such as Sofonda Cox, fill out the remainder of our Main Stage performances ensuring that there is something for everyone at QWAC.

Speaking of Drag Queens… Our Kids’ Zone is a queer-friendly space where all families are invited. Daily Story Time with Fay and Fluffy (2pm each day) is a perennial favourite at the festival. Additional kids’ entertainment is provided by Mad Science, Roseneath Theatre, and Blank Canvas teaching our little artists about arts and crafts.