Pierre Bensusan France's Guitar Master Comes to Ontario

The concert is on October 15.

Oct. 12, 2022  

Pierre Bensusan's 2020 North American tour was in full swing when the pandemic shut it down causing him to return home to France. He's making up for lost time with an extensive North American concert tour that will bring him back to Ontario for three dates: Guelph, Midland and Toronto where he'll also be teaching a workshop for intermediate to advanced guitarists.

Bensusan has, throughout his career and a string of recordings, confirmed his place as an acoustic visionary who combines sensibility with shadings of ethereal jazz, latin, celtic, pop, world music and classical melodies; free and fusion styles. Born in 1957 in French Algeria, Bensusan released his debut album Près de Paris in 1975 at the age of 17. It won Le Grand Prix du Disque at the Montreux Festival in Switzerland (1976). More albums and extensive touring followed, as well as a recording contract with Columbia in the US. This artist has earned his stripes: more recently being elected Best Guitarist of World Music by the readers of Guitar Player Magazine. His triple album "Encore" won the Grand Prix of the Independent Music Awards in the category Best Live Album. Over the course of his career, he has sold half a million albums and given thousands of concerts around the globe, both solo and through numerous collaborations. Guitarists from Leo Kottke to Larry Corryel, to Tuck Andress, Tommy Emmanuel, Mark Knopfler, Andrew York, Andy Timmons, to Steve Lukather... have sung his praises, and rock guitar icon Steve Vai released three Bensusan albums on his label Favored Nations. And it's not just guitarists who are so inspired by Pierre's music, as a recent studio collaboration with him on Donny Osmond's latest album "Start Again" goes to show.

More at: http://www.pierrebensusan.com.

TOUR DATES / INFO:
GUELPH: Thurs Oct 13 @ 8pmat Silence Sounds
46 Essex Street, Guelph, ON N1H 3K8
Tickets $32,84 (inc all fees)
Info and Order Tickets at https://www.silencesounds.ca/silence-presents-pierre-bensusan/
Email: info@silencesounds.ca

MIDLAND: Fri Oct 14 @ 8pmat the Midland Cultural Centre
Tickets $30 + feesl through EventBrite
Info and Order Tickets at https://www.midlandculturalcentre.com/eventsBox Office: (705) 527-4420

TORONTO:

The CONCERT: Sat Oct 15 @ 8pm at Roncesvalles United Church, 214 Wright Avenue Toronto, ON M6R 1L3
Tickets $37.20 (inc all fees)
Order Tickets at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2202636®id=32&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tinyurl.com%2FPierre2022?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

WORKSHOP for intermediate to advanced guitarists:
Sun Oct 16 From 10am to 1pm and from 2:30pm to 5:30pm
at Back Lane Studios, 9 Neepawa Ave, Toronto, ON - M6R 1V1
Price: $250 (CAN $) or $200 (US$)
Registration at: https://www.pierrebensusan.com/store_viewproduct.asp?ID=627
Tel: (416) 539-8727 Email: lukejackson@lukejackson.com


