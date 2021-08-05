Photos: First Look at BLINDESS at the Princess of Wales Theatre

The Canadian premiere of The Donmar Warehouse production of Blindness, a socially distanced sound installation, officially took the stage at the Princess of Wales Theatre beginning last night, August 4.

Check out photos from the event below!

Tickets are available to purchase online at: www.mirvish.com, the only authorized online source. By phone at Mirvish: 1-800-461-3333, the only authorized phone source. Tickets to all performances are $59.

Blindness is presented on the stage of the Princess of Wales Theatre and marks the first indoor theatre presentation in Toronto since the pandemic shut down all theatres. Audiences will be limited to 50 people per performance and will be seated in pods of one or two. Everyone in attendance, including all staff, will be masked.

As the lights change at a major crossroads in a city in the heart of Europe a car grinds to a halt. Its driver can drive no more. Suddenly, without warning or cause, he has gone blind. Within hours it is clear that this is a blindness like no other. This blindness is infectious. Within days an epidemic of blindness has spread through the city. The government tries to quarantine the contagion by herding the newly blind people into an empty asylum. But their attempts are futile. The city is in panic.

Blindness had its world premiere at London's Donmar Warehouse in August 2020, where it received rave reviews and re-opened the theatre for audiences for the first time in over five months.



Blindness, a socially distanced sound installation with the voice of Juliet Stevenson, based on the novel by José Saramago, adapted by Simon Stephens, directed by Walter Meierjohann is a Donmar Warehouse Production.

Award-winning playwright Simon Stephens (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, for which he won both the Tony and Olivier awards for best play) has adapted Nobel Prize-winner José Saramago's dystopian novel Blindness as a sound installation directed by Walter Meierjohann with immersive binaural sound design by Ben and Max Ringham. Juliet Stevenson voices the Storyteller/Doctor's wife in this gripping story of the rise and, ultimately, profoundly hopeful end of an unimaginable global pandemic.

The creative team includes: Sound Designers Ben and Max Ringham, Designer Lizzie Clachan, Lighting Designer Jessica Hung Han Yun, Production Consultant Professor Hannah Thompson and Resident Assistant Director Sara Aniqah Malik.