Photo Flash: Go Inside BILLY ELLIOT Rehearsals at Stratford

Get a first look at Billy Elliot rehearsals at the Stratford Festival below!

Dreams don't come easy in the hardscrabble mining town, riven by a bitter national strike, where eleven-year-old Billy lives with his bereaved family. But Billy's discovery of his talent for dance awakens in him a passion that will transform his life and win the hearts of his whole community.

With its inspirational story, moving dance numbers and music by pop legend Elton John, this gritty new take on the smash-hit show - reimagined for Stratford - really packs a punch.

For tickets and more visit https://www.stratfordfestival.ca/WhatsOn/PlaysAndEvents/Production/Billy-Elliot



Nolen Dubuc (Billy Elliot) with Director-Choreographer Donna Feore at an on-stage rehearsal in Stratfordâ€™s Festival Theatre

Nolen Dubuc and the Ballet Girls get some notes from Assistant Director Ann Baggley (left) during rehearsal for Billy Elltiot the Musical.

Nolen Dubuc rehearses on of the final scenes of the musical in the Festival Theatre.

Nolen Dubuc during a quiet moment backstage.

Drummer Dale Anne Brendon (foreground) in rehearsal with Nolen Dubuc and members of the company.

Nolen Dubuc rehearses Angry Dance.

Nolen Dubuc rehearses with members of the company.

Nolen Dubuc and Colton Curtis (Older Billy) rehearse the Dream Ballet.

Nolen Dubuc during an on-stage rehearsal.

Nolen Dubuc rehearsing the final scenes.

Donna Feore works with Nolen Dubuc and Dan Chameroy, with members of the company.

Nolen Dubuc takes direction from Donna Feore during an on-stage rehearsal.





