Peter Katz EVERYTHING UNFOLDING Album Release to be Presented at Allied Music Centre Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Massey Hall will present JUNO-nominated singer-songwriter and acclaimed keynote speaker, Peter Katz at Allied Music Centre Theatre on Saturday, November 22, 2025.

In celebration of his new album Everything Unfolding, releasing ahead of the show on November 7, 2025, the evening will feature songs, stories and conversation for an immersive experience that fans will not want to miss.

Peter Katz is a JUNO Award & Canadian Screen Award-nominated singer-songwriter who has spent the past 20 years touring internationally. To date, his music has been streamed over 35 million times and his music videos have over 32 million views on YouTube.

Peter is also one of North America’s most in-demand speakers and facilitators and has had the opportunity to be of service to countless companies and organizations, including Sick Kids, Rogers, RBC, American Express, Johns Hopkins Medicine, Johnson and Johnson and The House of Commons of Canada.

For priority ticket access and exclusive perks, music fans can become a member. Becoming a member means supporting the Hall’s charitable work - that funds educational programming and artist development initiatives - while enjoying exclusive member perks. Members enjoy benefits that range from advance notice for upcoming shows, early access to ticket sales, members lounge access, exclusive monthly ticket contests, personalized ticketing service, special discounts, event invitations and much more. Fans can pick between five levels: Friend, Platinum, Royal, Marquee Club, Marquee Circle and our Corporate Marquee Club.