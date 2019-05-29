Pea Green Theatre Group Presents THREE MEN ON A BIKE

Three Men on a Bike is a Victorian period piece based on the further writings of popular Victorian humorist Jerome K. Jerome (1859-1927). At the end of the 19th century, three upper-middle class gentlemen are caught up in the great European bicycling craze. They decide to tour the continent on their new machines. (And since "the brake" hadn't quite been perfected yet, disaster ensues.)

Three Men on a Bike is the follow-up to our very popular Toronto Fringe show Three Men in a Boat which premiered at the 2014 Toronto Fringe Festival (NNNNN- NOW Magazine) and has been touring ever since to: Best of the Fringe, Ottawa Fringe, Winnipeg Fringe, Edmonton Fringe, The Wakefield Ta Da Festival (QC), Highland Arts Theatre (NS), Kawartha Festival, Lighthouse Festival Theatre, Globus Theatre and the TATA LitLive Festival in Mumbai, India. This show also received a Dora Mavor Moore Best Ensemble nomination at the 2016 Next Stage Festival at Factory Theatre. This is Pea Green Theatre Group's 10th(!) Toronto Fringe. We participated in the very first Fringe of Toronto in 1989 and many of our plays that started out at the Fringe went on to full, professional productions across the country.

Three Men on a Bike is directed by Sue Miner - one of Toronto's best stage directors (often referred to as "The Queen of the Fringe" because she has directed so many festival shows).Three Men on a Bike is adapted for the stage by Dora award winning playwright Mark Brownell. The Three Men for this show are Matt Pilipiak, Victor Pokinko and David Difrancesco. There is a Victorian Bicycle song entitled "Velocipede Jimmy" in this show arranged by composer J. Rigzin Tute and the award-winning Nina Okens designs the original period costumes!

For more information contact: m.brownell@sympatico.ca / www.peagreentheatre.com





