Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards. 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. 

(EVERYONE I LOVE HAS) A TERRIBLE FATE (BEFALL THEM) Premieres in Toronto Photo
(EVERYONE I LOVE HAS) A TERRIBLE FATE (BEFALL THEM) Premieres in Toronto

VideoCabaret in association with Crow’s Theatre presents the World Premiere of (EVERYONE I LOVE HAS) A TERRIBLE FATE (BEFALL THEM) by Cliff Cardinal from October 10-29, 2023 at the Deanne Taylor Theatre. Learn more about the production and how to get tickets here!

Grand Theatre Appoints Rachel Peake as Artistic Director Photo
Grand Theatre Appoints Rachel Peake as Artistic Director

Following an extensive, international search process, the Board of Directors of London’s Grand Theatre has announced that Rachel Peake has been appointed as the Theatre’s next Artistic Director. Learn more about Peake and when she will take over as Artistic Director here!

The Greatest Love Story Ever Sung: Canadian Opera Companys LA BOHÈME Invites Audien Photo
The Greatest Love Story Ever Sung: Canadian Opera Company's LA BOHÈME Invites Audiences On A Whirlwind Romance

Art, love, and loss collide for a charismatic group of struggling young artists trying to make it in the city as Puccini's La Bohème returns to the Canadian Opera Company from October 6 to 28, 2023. 

Soulpepper Theatre Presents The World Premiere Of WILDWOMAN, October 5-29 Photo
Soulpepper Theatre Presents The World Premiere Of WILDWOMAN, October 5-29

Soulpepper Theatre presents the world premiere of WILDWOMAN, a viciously bold and sexy comedy based on the shocking true story that inspired Beauty and the Beast. Written and directed by Kat Sandler, WILDWOMAN features Rosemary Dunsmore, Dan Mousseau, Rose Napoli, Tony Ofori and Gabriella Sundar Singh, and runs from October 5 to 29, 2023 at the Baillie Theatre, Young Centre for the Performing Arts.

Recommended For You