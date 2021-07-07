New Dates and Waiting Lists Announced for THE BEES IN THE BUSH Festival

Today, TIFT Artistic Producer Arkady Spivak announced that over half of all performances of The Bees in the Bush Festival are full and waiting lists have been created.

Staged in multiple outdoor locations across Barrie and surrounding area, the festival boasts a line-up of twelve unique experiences that have drawn major attention. Paired with the company's new free admission policy, over 50 of the festival's 100 performances have been filled in under 24 hours.



Expanding on last season's The Plural of She productions, performed in the backyards of residential homes, TIFT will be utilizing several outdoor venues including Sunnidale Park, Springwater Provincial Park, and other scenic areas. Running from August 3 to October 3, 2021, the wide variety of productions offer something for everyone searching for unique experiences this summer.



Due to the high demand for tickets and the speed at which performances are filling up, Talk Is Free Theatre added additional performance dates of In the Time Before the Immediate Present and the Time to Immediately Follow V2, a new multidisciplinary creation from Simcoe Contemporary Dancers. Several of the productions are completely full with waiting lists available.

To join the waiting list, individuals are asked to visit the festival page on TIFT's website HERE.

Limited availability remains for the rest of the festival line-up that includes I & I, a new immersive experience from DopoLavoro Teatrale (DLT), Stupidhead! from Outside the March, the major revival of TIFT's hit production of Into the Woods, a musical experience from Brecht and Weill entitled Mahohanny-Songspiel and the world premieres of Cyclops: A Satyr Play, Rasputin on a Date and What She Burned.



All bookings are on a first-come-first-served basis and in doing so, individuals are agreeing to Talk Is Free Theatre's free admission policy.



To book tickets to The Bees in the Bush Festival, please click HERE.